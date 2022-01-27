A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.

The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).

Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.

This is the second strong strong earthquake after the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on 15 January, triggering a tsunami alert.

The powerful underwater volcanic eruption was about a thousand times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped by the US on Hiroshima during the Second World War, according to Nasa.

Three people, including two Tongan nationals and a British woman, were killed by the eruption and the tsunami that have destroyed hundreds of homes and cut off communications on several islands.

The Tongan government said on Monday that more than 80 per cent of the country’s 105,000 inhabitants have been affected by the ashfall and tsunami.

Satellite images showed plumes of ash and dust over Tonga, with smoke rising about 12 miles above sea level. The eruption was reportedly so loud that residents in faraway Fiji and New Zealand said they heard it.

