Tonga news - live: New pictures of devastation emerge amid fears islands may be ‘cut off for weeks’
Runway ash has blocked New Zealand’s relief efforts to the island
Tonga underwater volcanic eruption that triggered tsunami captured by space satellite
New footage of the devastation in Tonga are emerging as telecommunication bosses say the islands could be cut off from the world for weeks, after an underwater volcanic eruption left the country covered in ash.
Fears of a possible humanitarian crisis developing in Tonga are growing as details of the damage of Saturday’s volcano are learned.
The underwater eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai volcano sparked a tsunami and severed an undersea cable, cutting off the country’s communication with the outside world.
Samiuela Fonua, the chairperson of the state-owned Tonga Cable Ltd which owns and operates the cable, told the Guardian that repair operations to fix the damage could take two weeks but warned of the threat of continuing volcanic activity to efforts, which would need to enter the Tongatapu waters close to the site of the eruption.
New Zealand and Australia have conducted surveillance flights to assess the damage with images revealing Tonga covered in a blanket of ash which has hampered relief efforts as the nation’s airport runways are also compromised.
New Zealand’s Acting High Commissioner to Tonga, Peter Lund, said the local government had declared a state of emergency.
Two women drown on Peru beach after Tonga volcanic eruption 10,000 km away
Two women have died in Peru after an underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga, more than 10,000km away, caused high waves which ‘swept them away’.
The women were identified as 46-year-old Heyner Quiroz and 23-year-old Wendy Altamirano, who “were surprised by successive waves” that pulled and drowned them on Naylamp beach in Lambayeque, northern Peru.
The bodies were found by officers from the Naylamp beach police station, the police said on Twitter.
The eruption of underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which were later receded on Sunday.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the full story:
Tonga: Two women drown on Peru beach after volcanic eruption 10,000 km away
Tonga’s Assembly speaker has called for immediate assistance for the island’s residents
Body found in search of British woman missing in Tonga
A body has been found in the search for a British woman living in Tonga following the tsunami that hit the country on Saturday, her brother has told The Independent.
Angela Glover, 50, was separated from her husband, James, when the tsunami caused by an underwater volcanic eruption hit their coastal home in the low-lying Veitongo area of the country.
Mr Glover was able to hold on to a tree, but Ms Glover and their dogs were reportedly swept away. Her brother, Nick Eleini, has now told The Independent that a body has been discovered in the search for the animal charity worker.
Holly Bancroft has the full story:
Body found in search for UK woman swept away in Tonga tsunami, brother says
Brighton-born Ms Glover was reportedly swept away by a tsunami as she tried to rescue her dogs
Lizz Truss shares support for Tonga after natural disaster
Liz Truss, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, has said Britain is working closely with Tonga authorities to support in the aftermath of the disaster.
She said the UK “stands ready to help the recovery effort” in a Tweet posted on 17th January, 2022.
She described the event as an “appalling devastation and loss of life”.
Experts predict Tonga eruption impact on environment and communities
As governments and aid agencies prepare to offer support to Tonga following the volcanic eruption and subsequent tsumani, experts have commented on the potential impacts of the natural disaster to New Zealand’s Science Media Centre.
Doctors and professors from the School of Psychology in Massey University, New Zealand said: “Emerging impacts from the tsunami and volcanic eruption will include impacts to physical and mental health, exacerbation of disparities, secondary impacts, and negative economic consequences. These recent events are nested in the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and climate change.
In a joint statement by Associate Professor Siautu Alefaio, Dr. Maureen Mooney, Professor David Johnston and Associate Professor Julia Becker, they added: “Evidence from previous disaster research suggests that psychosocial needs are immediate and are likely to continue long term.
“Psychosocial recovery plans and interventions need, as much as possible, to be culturally relevant and evidence informed, flexible enough to stay relevant to the evolving context, address disparities, and adapt to and reflect different cultural and community contexts. It is clear, also that successful recovery will require strong community mobilisation, engagement, and participation.
“Past events have shown how the Tongan diaspora will also provide long-term support for recovery, as it’s based on familial ties, and evidence of remittances reveals this. Community recovery is about regeneration.
“For Pacific nations this is achieved through faith, family and church-village mobilisation. The Pacific diaspora has and will continue to lead sustainable recovery efforts with the right supports.”
Tonga volcano eruption that triggered tsunami captured by satellite
The volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered the tsunami was spotted from space in satellite footage.
The footage, recorded by an Earth-orbiting satellite, shows the moment the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific sea.
According to local officials, the blast had a radius of 260 km and sent ash, steam and gas 20 kilometers into the surrounding air. It was also around seven times more powerful than a previous eruption on 20 December, 2021.
UN humanitarian teams working on offering support to Tonga
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with other UN agencies and partners are working on supporting Tonga amidst crises caused by the volcanic eruption.
Staff based in Tonga are assisting with immediate response efforts, with the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) convened in Suva, Fiji today to discuss challenges and next steps.
Communications, logistics and water sanitation were top priorities for assisting humanitarian teams.
Tongan diaspora share fears for loved ones
Members of the Tongan diaspora have shared their fears and concerns for loved ones who they have been unable to contact since the volcanic eruption.
Seini Taumoepeau, a Tongan-Australian artists and activist living in Sydney, told The Guardian she has barely slept since Saturday and fears for her uncle who is disabled and lives in Tongatapu.
She said: “We weren’t able to contact him... I’m in contact with him every day via Messenger, not only because he’s a disabled person but also because my parents have already passed, so he’s my parent.”
For the roughly 15,000 Tongan-Australians and more than 80,000 Tongans in New Zealand, the distressing wait for news on their loved ones continues.
Scale of volcano damage on communities emerging
Buildings and green vegetation in Tongatapu are visibly darkened by ash deposits following Saturday’s eruption.
Images show a ‘blanket of ash’ covering the island
Surveillance images from the New Zealand Defence Force have shown a ‘blanket of ash’ covering Tonga as details of the damage begin to emerge.
Aid agencies have warned that volcanic dust and the tsunami may have contaminated Tonga’s water supplies while New Zealand foreign affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta added that “water is among the highest priorities for Tonga at this stage”.
Ash on airport runway blocking New Zealand relief efforts
Images from New Zealand’s surveillance of the damage have shown a blanket of ash covering much of Tonga including the capital's main airport runway, hampering relief efforts.
New Zealand foreign affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta said a C-130 Hercules aircraft was on standby to fly to Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa to deliver humanitarian aid including collapsible water containers, generators and hygiene kits.
“However images show ashfall on the Nuku'alofa airport runway that must be cleared before (the plane) can land,” she said.
On Monday about 200 Tongans had started sweeping the runway yesterday, successfully clearing a 100m (330ft) stretch of tarmac, but there remained “a long way to go”, according to 1News reporter Barbara Dreaver.
