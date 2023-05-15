For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least six people are dead and others are missing after a fire broke out at a four-storey hostel in Wellington, New Zealand.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed on Tuesday morning local time that at least six people were dead at the Loafers Lodge hostel, adding that “there are likely to be more”.

Authorities said they believed that up to ten people were dead, but that estimate might change as they continue to investigate.

Local fire chief Nick Pyatt said it was a “once-in-a-decade fire” for the nation’s capital, describing the tragedy as “the worst nightmare for us”.

This story is breaking and will be updated.