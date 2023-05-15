Jump to content

At least six people killed in New Zealand after ‘worst nightmare’ fire at Wellington hostel

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Monday 15 May 2023 23:28
Comments

At least six people are dead and others are missing after a fire broke out at a four-storey hostel in Wellington, New Zealand.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed on Tuesday morning local time that at least six people were dead at the Loafers Lodge hostel, adding that “there are likely to be more”.

Authorities said they believed that up to ten people were dead, but that estimate might change as they continue to investigate.

Local fire chief Nick Pyatt said it was a “once-in-a-decade fire” for the nation’s capital, describing the tragedy as “the worst nightmare for us”.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

