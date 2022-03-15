A phallic-shaped logo for the Women’s Network, a volunteer-based collective in the Australian prime minister’s department, has been withdrawn after widespread ridicule.

Australia’s Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet issued a statement on Monday stating that the logo had been removed from its website pending consultation with staff.

The purple-coloured logo had a cursive “W” with a protrusion emerging from the cursive letter design, giving it the resemblance of male genitalia and provoking scorn on social media.

“The prime minister and the prime minister’s office were not part of this logo design,” the statement said.

The department had rebranded its staff diversity networks in 2019, which included changing the Women’s Network logo, to “establish a consistent look and feel”.

The Women’s Network had retained the “W” icon as staff had been using for some years, the statement added.

“The rebrand was completed internally, using existing resources, and designs were consulted on widely. No external providers were engaged for this work,” the statement explained.

The logo was widely mocked and sparked criticism on social media.

“I really thought this logo for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinets women’s network was fake but uh ... do they know?” said a social media user.

The National Older Women’s Network called the logo “either thoughtless or an insult”.

“I thought this was satire, but it is either thoughtless or an insult. Public money was spent getting a graphic artist, choosing the designing, selecting colours, approving, printing and publishing this logo for the Prime Minister’s and Cabinet’s Women’s Network,” the network said on Twitter.

The Scott Morrison administration has been facing heat for its handling of women’s issues, including allegations of sexual assault since early 2021.

Last month, Mr Morrison and several other leaders issued an apology for “terrible things” that happened in the Australian parliament.

The prime minister also admitted that bullying, abuse and harassment, including violence against women built up over decades.