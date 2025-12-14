Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Bondi beach ‘shooting’ – latest: Sydney residents urged to avoid area after reports of multiple shots fired

Police said on Sunday that two people were in custody after reports of gunshots at the Australian beach

Tara Cobham
Sunday 14 December 2025 09:02 GMT
Australia Wildfires
Australia Wildfires (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sydney residents have been urged to avoid Bondi beach after reports of multiple gunshots fired at the Australian beach.

Australian police said on Sunday that two people are now in custody.

"The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area," New South Wales police state in a post on X.

The Sydney Morning Herald said there were reports of multiple shots fired at the famed beach but it was unclear if anyone had been hit.

"Anyone at the scene should take shelter," the New South Wales police posted on X.

Videos circulating on X, which could not be independently verified, appeared to show people on Bondi beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard.

"We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police," said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Recommended

Two people now in custody, police say

Australian police said on Sunday that two people are now in custody.

Tara Cobham14 December 2025 09:02

Sydney residents urged to avoid Bondi beach after reports of multiple shots fired

Sydney residents have been urged to avoid Bondi beach after reports of multiple gunshots fired at the Australian beach.

"The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area," New South Wales police state in a post on X.

Sydney residents have been urged to avoid Bondi beach
Sydney residents have been urged to avoid Bondi beach (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Tara Cobham14 December 2025 09:00

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in