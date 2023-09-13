For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British soldier has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly elbowed a businessman in the jaw on a night out in Canada, knocking the local “instantly unconscious”.

Craig Gibson, 28, appeared in court on Monday accused of assaulting Brett Sheffield, 38, in a bar brawl in Toronto city centre on the night of 28 August.

Mr Sheffield, who is from the central Canadian province of Manitoba, was on a team-building trip when he was killed, said Justin LeBlanc, a friend and colleague who was with the 38-year-old at the time.

Craig Gibson, 28, appeared in court on Monday (supplied)

Toronto Police said it responded to reports of an assault in the Portland Street and King Street West area just before 11.30pm. Officers rushed the victim to hospital in a critical condition, the force said. However, two days later, he died from his injuries.

A defence source said Mr Gibson went on a drunken night out with The Highlanders 4th Battalion while off duty and hit the local man “with an elbow to the jaw” before fleeing the scene.

They told The Telegraph: “Mr Gibson went out on a night out with The Highlanders 4th Battalion, while off duty and had an altercation with a local and struck the local with an elbow to the jaw.

“He then left the scene but later returned. It was suspected that he was drunk, but we can’t say for sure.

“The local was instantly unconscious after being struck and was later pronounced brain dead at hospital and then deceased.”

The company Mr Sheffield founded, NextGen Drainage, has called the incident a “random act of violence” and paid tribute to the 38-year-old on social media, describing his “passion for helping every person feel valued and cared for”.

The business was named one of the 500 fastest-growing companies by Canadian Business in 2019.

Speaking of Mr Sheffield, whom he had known for five years, Mr LeBlanc told the local newspaper Winnipeg Free Press: “He worked his ass off and built an incredible company, but never lost sight of the people around him. I think the people who knew him were very fortunate to know him, and those who didn’t, they really missed out.”

He added: “The guy was just the life of the party.”

Police vehicles could be seen outside Laissez Faire, a restaurant in the city centre, in images captured at the scene.

Mr Gibson had been staying in Canada as part of a military exercise but served in Iraq, according to The Sun.

Any British soldier who is found to have committed an offence, including a criminal offence under the Armed Forces Act 2006, is dealt with through the army’s disciplinary process and may face sanctions including dismissal.

A spokesperson for the British Army confirmed to The Independent that a British soldier has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder by the Toronto Police in Canada.

They added: “Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this tragic time.

“As the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”