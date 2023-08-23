Teenager stabs boy at primary school in Germany ‘before setting himself on fire’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager stabbed an eight year-old boy at a primary school in Germany, before reportedly setting himself on fire.

Officers were called to an incident at the school in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden in Saxony, at about 9.45am local time on Wednesday morning.

The school was evacuated and the 8-year-old pupil, was taken to hospital for treatment. He suffered injuries to his back and neck but his condition was described as stable.

The suspect, a 16-year-old former pupil at the school, ran through the building before carrying out the attack.

The boy tried to set himself alight afterwards but the flames were quickly extinguished by specialist police officers, according to German news site Bild.

The assailant was also taken to hospital for treatment and arrested. The motive for the attack was unclear although Görlitz police rubbished false rumours online that the boy had a migration background.

When officers searched the building, they found objects including knives, bottles and lighters, which were then secured for forensic examination, police said. An unknown liquid was also discovered on all four floors of the school.

The school remained closed on Wednesday afternoon and 53 children, two young people, teachers and parents were attended to by welfare specialists.

Lessons have been cancelled for Thursday and investigators continued working at the scene.

Christian Piwarz, Saxony’s minister of education said his thoughts were with the victim, his family and the school.

"We will support the students and educators wherever necessary," he added.

Holm Große, Bischofswerda’s mayor said he was “shocked” and “deeply affected” by the attack.