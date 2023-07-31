For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A French daredevil known for scaling skyscrapers around the world has died after falling from the 68th floor of a building in Hong Kong.

Remi Lucidi, 30, was at the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong when he fell to his death after reportedly getting trapped outside a penthouse.

According to investigators, Lucidi arrived at the building in the evening and told the security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

Lucidi is believed to have made his way to a top floor and according to South China Morning Post, he got trapped outside and frantically started knocking on a window, startling a maid inside.

The stuntman then lost his footing and fell, dying instantly.

Remi Lucidi was known for scaling skyscrapers around the world (Remi Lucidi/Instagram)

Hong Kong officials claim that the building’s security guard attempted to cross-examine Lucidi’s claim of visiting a friend on the 40th floor, but the stuntman had already caught an elevator by then.

A source told The Post that Mr Lucidi was last seen alive knocking on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower at about 7.30pm, which prompted a maid to call the police.

Police found Lucidi’s sports camera at the scene, which contained videos of extreme sports. An official statement and the cause of the stuntman’s death are yet to be revealed by the Hong Kong police.

The daredevil adventurer was also known as ‘Remi Enigma’ (Remi Lucidi/Instagram)

The adventurer had been staying at a hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui. Hostel owner, Gurjit Kaur, told The Post he was “healthy and fit and happy faced”.

“I feel very sad,” she added.

Shortly before his death, Lucidi posted a photograph of the Hong Kong skyline on his Instagram profile.

According to his social media page, Lucidi attempted stunts in various parts of the world, such as Bulgaria, Portugal, France, Ukraine and Dubai.

In one of his Instagram photos, he can be seen standing on the top of a skyscraper overlooking the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Lucidi started climbing skyscrapers in 2016. Since then, the stuntman travelled around the world attempting different kinds of stunts.

In a photo posted on Instagram on 16 July, Lucidi took a selfie while hanging off the stairs of the top of a building in Gabrovro, Bulgaria. He captioned the picture: “Life is too short to chase unicorns.”