Man killed in Dublin shooting

The incident happened in the Ballyfermot area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Rebecca Black
Sunday 09 January 2022 15:48
Garda at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
The victim, who was in his 40s, was found at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardai said he had suffered a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic officers at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot, Dublin, after a man in his 40s was found at the property where he had suffered a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. (Niall Carson/PA)
A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Sunday afternoon.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

