Ukraine-Russia war live: Alexei Navalny’s funeral in Moscow as riot police gather amid fears of crackdown
It comes as Ukrainian forces repel dozens of attacks across 600-mile frontline over past 24 hours, Kyiv claims
Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday amid tight security and fears of a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony.
A religious service for the Russian opposition politician is due to be held at 2pm local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.
He is then scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 1.5 miles away on the other side of the Moskva River two hours later.
Pictures from Moscow show riot police have gathered near the church where the service will be held.
Navalny‘s allies, who are outside Russia and have been designated as US-backed extremists by the authorities, have called on people who want to honour his memory but cannot attend his funeral service to instead go to certain landmarks in their own towns on Friday evening at 7pm local time.
It comes as Ukrainian forces have repelled dozens of attacks across the 600-mile frontline over the past 24 hours, Kyiv has claimed, as well as shooting down multiple fighter jets.
Nuclear war, Nato and no mention of Navalny: Putin steps up threats against West in rambling speech
Vladimir Putin has spoken for more than two hours in a rambling state of the nation speech, during which he issued a series of nuclear threats against the West ahead of presidential elections in two weeks. But there was one name he would not say, Alexei Navalny, his most prominent critic.
Navalny died in an Arctic prison earlier this month. The opposition leader’s family and supporters say he was killed by Putin. Western leaders have also lined up to lay the blame at Putin’s door.
He will be buried in Moscow on Friday. He was serving a decades-long prison sentence on charges that were seen as trumped up to silence him, having been seen as a threat to Putin for his ability to pull together dissent against the Kremlin.
Nuclear war, Nato and no mention of Navalny: Putin steps up threats against West
The Russian leader’s more than two-hour speech to the country’s parliament involved his oft-repeated threats to use nuclear weapons against the West – this time in response to the idea of Nato troops in Ukraine
Alexei Navalny's funeral in Moscow as riot police gather amid fears of crackdown
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday amid tight security and fears of a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony.
A religious service for Navalny is due to be held at 2pm local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.
He is then scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5 km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River two hours later.
Pictures from Moscow show riot police have gathered near the church where the service will be held.
Navalny‘s allies, who are outside Russia and have been designated as US-backed extremists by the authorities, have called on people who want to honour his memory but cannot attend his funeral service to instead go to certain landmarks in their own towns on Friday evening at 7pm local time.
Russia ready to hand over crash victims' bodies to Ukraine, RIA says
Russia is ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of the victims of a January military plane crash, the RIA news agency cited Russian human rights official Tatyana Moskalkova as saying on Friday.
Moscow accuses Kyiv of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane in Russia‘s Belgorod region and killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian prisoners of war. It has not presented evidence.
Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied that it shot down the plane and has challenged Moscow’s account of who was on board and what happened.
Moskalkova said she was in touch with Ukrainian officials regarding the matter of the bodies.
Russian forces look to take over fourth frontline village in a week
Russian forces are rushing another frontline village in eastern Ukraine as they continue their sweeping attack northwest of Avdiivka, the city they captured in mid-February after a decade of fighting.
This week, Ukraine has already withdrawn from three villages (Lastochkyne, Stepove and Sieverne) as they have been unable to hold defensive positions hastily erected after a delayed abandonment of Avdiivka.
The town of Orlivka, up the road from Lastochkyne, now also looks under threat, as does the nearby Tonenke.
Ukraine’s military chief suggested yesterday they had pushed back Russian forces who broke into the southern outskirts of Orlivka, but DeepState, a Ukrainian war tracker with strong ties to the military, suggested those Russian forces remained.
It comes as leaked internal Ukrainian assessments stated concern that Russia’s recent advances could gain significant momentum by this summer unless Ukraine’s partners increase their provisions of artillery ammunition.
This shortage of artillery - Russia is believed to have seven shells for every one Ukrainian shell - is considered the principle reason for Russia’s takeover of Avdiivka and the subsequent advance northwesterly.
Ukraine downs 4 Russian drones in overnight attack, claims Kyiv
Ukraine has downed four Russian drones in central and northeastern regions, the air force has claimed.
In a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian Air Force said: “Mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces destroyed four [Iranian-made] Shaheds within the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.”
The statement added that Russia also fired five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk and the Belgorod region.
It did not say whether the drones or missiles had caused damage.
Alexei Navalny’s team says hearse drivers refusing to take his body for high-security Moscow funeral
Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday amid tight security, fears of police crackdown, and difficulties targeting his funeral ceremony, his team said.
The memorial service comes two weeks after the 47-year-old Russian opposition politician suddenly died in an Arctic penal colony and his immediate family struggled to access his body. His team has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of being complicit in the death under mysterious circumstances of the fierce Kremlin critic.
His team’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said attempts to hire a hearse have been thwarted by “unknown people”.
Alexei Navalny to be buried in Moscow amid tight security
Navalny team’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh says attempts to hire a hearse have been thwarted by ‘unknown people’
Nuclear war, Nato and no mention of Navalny: Putin steps up threats against West in rambling speech
Vladimir Putin has spoken for more than two hours in a rambling state of the nation speech, during which he issued a series of nuclear threats against the West ahead of presidential elections in two weeks. But there was one name he would not say, Alexei Navalny, his most prominent critic.
Navalny died in an Arctic prison earlier this month. The opposition leader’s family and supporters say he was killed by Putin. Western leaders have also lined up to lay the blame at Putin’s door.
Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday. He was serving a decades-long prison sentence on charges that were seen as trumped up to silence him, having been seen as a threat to Putin for his ability to pull together dissent against the Kremlin.
Nuclear war, Nato and no mention of Navalny: Putin steps up threats against West
The Russian leader’s more than two-hour speech to the country’s parliament involved his oft-repeated threats to use nuclear weapons against the West – this time in response to the idea of Nato troops in Ukraine
David Cameron steps up pressure on Putin to free ‘heir’ to Alexei Navalny
David Cameron is to rachet up pressure on Vladimir Putin by meeting the wife of Russia’s most prominent opposition leader after Alexei Navalny for crunch Whitehall talks, The Independent can reveal.
In a marked escalation of political tensions between the UK and Russia, the foreign secretary will on Friday sit down with Evgenia Kara-Murza, whose Cambridge-educated husband, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is serving a 25-year sentence in a remote Siberian penal colony for spreading “false” information about the Russian army.
The high-level talks come as human rights figures warn the “heir to Navalny” is next on Putin’s hitlist.
David Cameron steps up pressure on Putin to free ‘heir’ to Alexei Navalny
Exclusive: The Whitehall talks come as human rights figures warn British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza is next on Putin’s hitlist
Hearses refuses to handle Navalny’s body after ‘unknown threats'
Since Putin’s biggest critic died his team have accused the Kremlin of trying to prevent him from having a public burial, his allies said.
“What a disgrace,” said Ivan Zhdanov, an exiled ally who managed Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.
“Now the hearse drivers refuse to take Alexei from the morgue.”
Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said funeral directors had received threatening calls from “unknown people” warning them not to transport Navalny’s body anywhere, and that no one had agreed to transport his body as a result.
Watch: Putin threatens West with nuclear weapons
Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons on the West. In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday (29 February), the Russian President said: “They, Nato and America, are active in other parts of the world, of course, and they continue to lie there, to deceive. “They are preparing to strike our territory and, using the best possible forces, the most effective forces to do so. “They have to understand that we also have weapons, weapons that can defeat them on their own territory. “Of course, all this is very dangerous because it could actually trigger the use of nuclear weapons. Do they not understand that?”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies