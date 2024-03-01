Alexei Navalny funeral - live: Riot police surround church as hundreds gather in Moscow
Riot police stationed outside church as large crowds assemble to honour Navalny
Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow today amid tight security and fears of a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony.
A religious service for the Russian opposition politician is due to be held at 2pm local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.
Hundreds have gathered in large crowds and queues outside the church as they wait for the funeral to begin.

Navalny is scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 1.5 miles away on the other side of the Moskva River two hours later.
Pictures from Moscow show riot police have gathered near the church where the service will be held.
Navalny‘s allies have called on people who want to honour his memory but cannot attend his funeral service to instead go to certain landmarks in their own towns on Friday evening at 7pm local time.

Russian police out in force ahead of Alexei Navalny's burial in Moscow
Police took up positions near the church where Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is due to be buried in Moscow later on Friday as his supporters estimated over 1,000 people had gathered to say goodbye to him.
Tension is high ahead of his funeral because the authorities have outlawed his movement as extremist and cast his supporters as U.S.-backed troublemakers out to foment revolution. Previous gatherings of his supporters have been broken up by force.
There was heavy security at the church, an imposing white domed building in a south-eastern Moscow suburb, on Friday morning and it was surrounded by metal crash barriers with dozens of police vehicles parked nearby.
People carrying flowers arrived early to try to get in as the morgue holding his body began the process of releasing it to his relatives.
Around an hour and a half before the service was due to begin, his allies said over 1,000 people had gathered near the church to say goodbye to him. Reuters could not independently verify that figure.
Russian authorities could use violence to stop mourners paying tribute to Navalny, allies warn
Russian authorities could use violence to shut down Alexei Navalny’s funeral as supporters pay a last tribute to him, allies of the Kremlin critic warned.
Vladimir Ashurkov, a long-term friend and associate of Navalny, warned there was a chance of police brutality and violence at the funeral on Friday.
Mr Ashurkov told The Independent: “For many people Navalny was a hero and it only makes sense people have a chance to pay a last tribute to him tomorrow.
“I don’t know how brutal and violent it will get in Moscow, but there is a chance of it. In the two weeks since Navalny’s death, authorities have been quite brutal and dozens of people were arrested.”
Russian authorities ‘could use violence to stop mourners paying tribute to Navalny’
Alexei Navalny’s funeral service will take place from 11pm GMT at a church in Moscow on Friday
In pictures: Mourners gather in front of church ahead of service for late Alexei Navalny
Kremlin say any unsactioned gatherings for Navalny will violate the law
The Kremlin said that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is to be buried on Friday in Moscow, will violate the law.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to give any assessment of Navalny as a political figure and said he had nothing to say to Navalny’s family.
Navalny’s body handed over the relatives after delay
Alexei Navalny’s body is being handed over to his relatives, and the hearse with it will soon head to the temple, his team has said.
Large crowds have gathered and queues have formed outside the church as they wait for the funeral to begin in Moscow.
Nuclear war, Nato and no mention of Navalny: Putin steps up threats against West in rambling speech
Vladimir Putin has spoken for more than two hours in a rambling state of the nation speech, during which he issued a series of nuclear threats against the West ahead of presidential elections in two weeks. But there was one name he would not say, Alexei Navalny, his most prominent critic.
Navalny died in an Arctic prison earlier this month. The opposition leader’s family and supporters say he was killed by Putin. Western leaders have also lined up to lay the blame at Putin’s door.
He will be buried in Moscow on Friday. He was serving a decades-long prison sentence on charges that were seen as trumped up to silence him, having been seen as a threat to Putin for his ability to pull together dissent against the Kremlin.
Nuclear war, Nato and no mention of Navalny: Putin steps up threats against West
The Russian leader’s more than two-hour speech to the country’s parliament involved his oft-repeated threats to use nuclear weapons against the West – this time in response to the idea of Nato troops in Ukraine
Alexei Navalny's funeral in Moscow as riot police gather amid fears of crackdown
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday amid tight security and fears of a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony.
A religious service for Navalny is due to be held at 2pm local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.
He is then scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5 km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River two hours later.
Pictures from Moscow show riot police have gathered near the church where the service will be held.
Navalny‘s allies, who are outside Russia and have been designated as US-backed extremists by the authorities, have called on people who want to honour his memory but cannot attend his funeral service to instead go to certain landmarks in their own towns on Friday evening at 7pm local time.
