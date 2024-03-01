✕ Close Russian forces clear out abandoned military equipment after Ukrainian troops' retreat from Avdiivka

Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow today amid tight security and fears of a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony.

A religious service for the Russian opposition politician is due to be held at 2pm local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.

Hundreds have gathered in large crowds and queues outside the church as they wait for the funeral to begin.

Watch the funeral live on The Independent’s YouTube channel here.

Navalny is scheduled to be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 1.5 miles away on the other side of the Moskva River two hours later.

Pictures from Moscow show riot police have gathered near the church where the service will be held.

Navalny‘s allies have called on people who want to honour his memory but cannot attend his funeral service to instead go to certain landmarks in their own towns on Friday evening at 7pm local time.