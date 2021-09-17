At least two people have died in the Netherlands after a man reportedly began shooting passers-by with a crossbow from his balcony.

Police in the eastern province of Overijssel confirmed two people had died and a third was injured in the incident in the town of Almelo.

An investigation into the deaths has been launched, but videos circulating online appear to show a shirtless man firing into the street with a crossbow from his flat’s balcony.

Unconfirmed reports from local media suggest armed police responded to the scene and fired shots at a suspect and that a body was discovered inside the home.

Earlier on Friday morning, the police tweeted a situation was ongoing involving armed officers in Almelo and warned the public not to come near.

It remains unclear exactly how the two victims died, with some reports suggesting they were stabbed rather than shot by a crossbow.

Police confirmed later in the morning a third person was injured and a suspect had been arrested by officers at the scene as well.

A “GRIP-3” emergency was also declared, which allows the emergency services to work more closely together to respond to the incident and indicates there was a threat to the general population.

Astonishing videos from Almelo shared online appear to show a man standing on a second-floor balcony in his underwear, firing a large crossbow down into the street.

What sounds like a gunshot can also be heard and the man then moves back inside his flat. Photos from the scene also posted online show arrows in lying in the road and police officers marking them out with cones and tape.