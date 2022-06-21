Second American killed fighting in Ukraine, Biden administration confirms
State department says Stephen Zabielski, 52, died fighting Putin’s forces last month
A second American citizen has died fighting the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the US state department has confirmed.
Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed in fighting on 15 May, according to an obituary first published in an upstate New York newspaper, The Recorder, on 1 June.
Zabielski, who was from New York, died after he stepped onto a landmine, reported Rolling Stone, citing sources. He is survived by his wife, five stepchildren, and a grandchild.
In a statement, a state department spokesperson said that the government has been in touch with his family and provided “all possible consular assistance.”
The spokesperson also reiterated the Biden administration’s stance warning American citizens against travelling to Ukraine due to the conflict, and of the potential for Russian soldiers to single them out. It also added that any citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately.
More follows
