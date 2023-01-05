✕ Close Andrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape charges

Romanian authorities have seized a collection of cars belonging to misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

It comes days after the 36-year-old self-avowed “success coach” was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Tate, who once appeared briefly on Big Brother, has referred to married women as “property” that their husbands own.

In footage where Tate talks about feminism, the former kickboxer claims women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee”.

Romanian authorities seized the car collection, estimated to be worth over five million euros, as well a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women, according to a local news report.

A Buggati Chiron, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche were seized, according to Romanian outlet Spy News.