Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime in Bucharest (REUTERS)

Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said on Thursday.

A former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, Mr Tate was detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, according to a statement from the prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.

“They would have gained important sums of money.”

Mr Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were detained for 24 hours. The siblings have been under criminal investigation since April, it was reported.

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Authorities used Mr Tate’s social media post in which he ridiculed a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, to confirm he was in the country.

This comes after Greta Thunberg responded to a tweet by Mr Tate, in which he boasted about his car collection and “their respective enormous emissions”, by inviting him to “enlighten” her by emailing “smalld***energy@getalife.com”.