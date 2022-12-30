Andrew Tate news - live: Former kickboxer detained in Romania over human trafficking and rape charges
Prosecutors say they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects
Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said on Thursday.
A former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, Mr Tate was detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, according to a statement from the prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit.
“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.
“They would have gained important sums of money.”
Mr Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were detained for 24 hours. The siblings have been under criminal investigation since April, it was reported.
Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.
Authorities used Mr Tate’s social media post in which he ridiculed a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, to confirm he was in the country.
This comes after Greta Thunberg responded to a tweet by Mr Tate, in which he boasted about his car collection and “their respective enormous emissions”, by inviting him to “enlighten” her by emailing “smalld***energy@getalife.com”.
ICYMI: Andrew Tate mocked for ‘lame a**’ comeback after Greta Thunberg exchange
Andrew Tate has become the subject of mockery after taking more than 10 hours to come up with a limp response to Greta Thunberg on Twitter.
The “social media influencer” posted a video in a tweet, showing himself dressed in a dressing gown and smoking a cigar as he explained his comeback, which was branded by Twitter users as “pure cringe”.
It comes after Thunberg responded to a tweet by Tate, in which he boasted about his car collection and “their respective enormous emissions”, by inviting him to “enlighten” her by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.
The climate activist’s tweet quickly went viral, with people praising her for making “the greatest tweet of all time”.
Read the full story by Kate Ng here:
Andrew Tate mocked for ‘lame a**’ comeback after Greta Thunberg exchange
Controversial ‘influencer’ posted a video in an effort to one-up the climate activist
Andrew Tate and brother reportedly detained in Romania in human trafficking case after apartment raided
Far-right influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were reportedly detained in Romania on Thursday as part of an investigation into human trafficking, Semafor and Romanian media out Libertatea report.
Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said in a release on Thursday that two unnamed British citizens, as well as two Romanians, were detained for 24 hours for questioning as part of an investigation into women allegedly being lured into marriages, abused, then coerced into performing in exploitative online pornography videos.
Libertatea, citing “judicial sources,” named the two British citizens as Andrew and Tristan Tate, and said they were being investigated for human trafficking and rape.
Read the full story by Josh Marcus here:
Andrew Tate reportedly detained in Romania in human trafficking case after raid
The arrest comes after Tate went viral for having a social media argument with climate activist Greta Thunberg
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies