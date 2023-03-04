Andrew Tate’s team claims he has a ‘dark spot, most likely a tumour’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Tate’s legal team has claimed he has a tumour as the detained influencer faces another month in a Romanian prison.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer and his brother have been imprisoned in Romania since late December on suspected rape and human trafficking offences.

“Tate has a dark spot on his lung, most likely a tumour,” a spokesperson told Mail Online.

Prior to his incarceration, Mr Tate’s had a medical consultation in Dubai about a “serious health condition”, his team said.

They added that doctors in Romania and Dubai wrote medical documents which confirmed he has a lesion on his upper right lung, which could be a sign a tumour has developed.

The influencer’s doctors have thus requested for Mr Tate’s release from prison so he can receive medical treatment in Dubai.

However, Romanian officials have refused the request, saying he can be attended to in Romania.

Officers escort Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan Tate to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest (AP)

A spokesperson for Mr Tate told Mail Online that the 36-year-old was taken to a Romanian clinic because he was not allowed to be monitored by his “chosen medical team in Dubai”.

He added: “No official diagnosis has been confirmed and he is in good shape and is staying strong. His doctors have requested that he returns to Dubai for further testing. Andrew has not demanded this.

“This is not a health issue to be taken lightly and all due diligence is being made to make sure he gets the best medical care that is available to him.”

The influencer has made appeals against his detention since his arrest (AP)

The news comes after a Romanian court rejected appeals from Mr Tate’s legal team against a 30-day extension in jail earlier this week.

It was Mr Tate’s third appeal against his detention since his arrest.

Despite his detention, he continues to enjoy the support of his millions of online followers.

Hashtags such as #FreeTopG and references to “Matrix” opposition have flooded social media since the influencer’s arrest in December.