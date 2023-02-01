✕ Close Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's comments about him

Andrew Tate is in for a good week, his manager claimed in a livestreamed interview that addressed the cult of personality around the jailed influencer.

The remarks from Mr Tate’s manager, who goes by the online name “The Sartorial Shooter”, appeared to be based on what he claimed was a lack of evidence for the rape and human trafficking allegations against his client and brother Tristan – but he did not provide any evidence to support this statement.

Romanian authorities arrested the brothers along with two women in December on the accounts of six women who alleged they were sexually exploited by the detained group.

Speaking on the social app Discord, Mr Tate’s manager said: “This coming week is going to be the most positive week the Tate’s have had since they’ve been in detention.”

He was speaking ahead of a court date on Wednesday where lawyers will argue for the brothers’ release.

Earlier this month, a judge extended their custody until 27 February. MrTate’s defence team will today argue that there is not enough evidence to hold them.