Andrew Tate news – latest: Influencer’s manager claims ‘good week’ ahead for jailed brothers
Manager spoke ahead of court date where both men hope to escape human trafficking and rape charges
Andrew Tate is in for a good week, his manager claimed in a livestreamed interview that addressed the cult of personality around the jailed influencer.
The remarks from Mr Tate’s manager, who goes by the online name “The Sartorial Shooter”, appeared to be based on what he claimed was a lack of evidence for the rape and human trafficking allegations against his client and brother Tristan – but he did not provide any evidence to support this statement.
Romanian authorities arrested the brothers along with two women in December on the accounts of six women who alleged they were sexually exploited by the detained group.
Speaking on the social app Discord, Mr Tate’s manager said: “This coming week is going to be the most positive week the Tate’s have had since they’ve been in detention.”
He was speaking ahead of a court date on Wednesday where lawyers will argue for the brothers’ release.
Earlier this month, a judge extended their custody until 27 February. MrTate’s defence team will today argue that there is not enough evidence to hold them.
Andrew Tate had eye for vulnerable women, says judge
Andrew Tate and his co-accused were able to spot women with “increased vulnerability” for recruitment to their sexually exploitative operation, a judge said.
Explaining a 20 January decision to extend the influencer’s detention period for nearly one month, a judge said they took into account the “particular dangerousness of the defendants” and their capacity to identify victims “with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities”, a document seen by the Associated Press showed.
Mr Tate, his brother and two Romanian women were arrested on allegations of rape and human trafficking.
Channel 4 given ‘full access’ to influencer for new documentary
Andrew Tate has given Channel 4 “full access” to his life for a new documentary from the team behind Leaving Neverland.
The former kickboxing world champion, who amassed millions of followers for his misogynistic online content, is currently under arrest in Romania facing allegations of human trafficking and being part of an organised crime gang, along with his brother Tristan.
On Monday, Channel 4 announced it has commissioned a 60-minute documentary investigating Tate, 36, and his rise to fame.
Police officers escort the Tate brothers to court
Police officers escorted Andrew Tate who is handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania.
Andrew Tate and brother to appear in Romanian court today
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are due to appear in court later today in Romania.
Their lawyers are set to argue that the brothers should be released due to a lack of evidence.
It comes after a court ruling earlier this month extended the brothers’ detention until 27 February.
Julia Hartley-Brewer, Andrew Tate, Jeremy Clarkson: In 2023, let’s end the curse of the ‘anti-woke’ bigots
2022 was the year of “anti-woke.” This was the year that saw Elon Musk spend $44Bn on Twitter to defeat “the woke mind virus”, the year of Florida’s “Stop Woke Act”, of the American right siding with Putin over Ukraine because of his “anti-woke” credentials (read, overt homophobia). Woke is in the daily lexicon of both MPs and the press.
Famous bow-tie wearer Tim Stanley accused the literal Conservative Party of going woke in the Telegraph. Education is woke, bikes are woke, the Church of England is woke, seeing a black Santa is woke. It’s hard to find things that someone hasn’t called “woke” this year.
Hartley-Brewer was simply going with the trend – and with her job description – when she sided with Tate against climate activist Greta Thunberg, writes Phil McDuff:
Opinion: In 2023, we need to end the curse of the ‘anti-woke’ bigots
Hartley-Brewer was simply going with the trend – and with her job description – when she sided with Tate against climate activist Greta Thunberg
‘The Matrix got me’: How Andrew Tate, Logan Paul and other toxic men found a new way to avoid blame
Extremely Online men and their toxic fellow travellers have discovered a novel way of avoiding the consequences of their own actions, turning to one of the biggest sci-fi movies of the 1990s for inspiration.
Logan Paul this week joined the inauspicious company of Andrew Tate and Elon Musk in blaming “The Matrix” for his own personal misfortunes.
Paul, a professional wrestler, podcaster, sports drink entrepreneur and one of the most popular YouTubers in the US, tweeted: “the matrix is real. pray you never become its target”.
It is not clear what prompted Paul’s tweet, but the 27-year-old has been on the back foot for weeks as he faces criticism over accusations of scamming investors and abandoning his pet pig.
Paul, it should be noted, has spoken out forcefully against Tate’s misogyny, which makes his decision to join the ranks of the red-pilled so confusing.
Read more:
How Andrew Tate, Logan Paul and other toxic men found a new way to avoid blame
Andrew Tate popularised using The Matrix as a byword for consequences
Who is Tristan Tate? All we know about Andrew Tate’s brother arrested in human trafficking raid
When influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania during a police raid, he was detained alongside three other people - one of them, his brother.
Tristan Tate, who is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer, was detained in December as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape by Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Didcot.
While the headlines around the arrest focused on the more famous Andrew Tate, his brother is less well known.
Thomas Kingsley looks at everything we do know about him as the investigation into his alleged offences continues.
Read more:
All we know about Tristan Tate after arrest with brother Andrew in trafficking raid
The younger Tate brother was arrested on rape and human trafficking offences during a police raid in Romania
