Joe Rogan mocks Andrew Tate's arrest and commends Greta Thunberg's tweet

Andrew Tate and his brother are to appear in a Romanian court today after being arrested for human trafficking, rape and organised crime charges.

Tate’s lawyer has claimed there is “no evidence” to support the allegations against him or his brother.

The former professional kickboxer turned controversial influencer, 36, and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania last month as part of an investigation by the Romanian organised crime bureau.

Eugen Vidineac, who represents both brothers, told Romanian newssite Gandul the defence had not been given the opportunity to study the prosecution file for the case.

“I will point this out from the beginning, that even up to the present moment, the criminal investigation file has not been made available to us to ensure the effective defence of our clients.

“In this sense, I would like to point out, at least from this point of view, I am also somehow amazed, there is not a single piece of evidence apart from the victim’s statement that leads to the idea that a crime of rape was committed.”