✕ Close Andrew Tate leaves Bucharest court in handcuffs amid human trafficking allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Romanian authorities have seized luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s compound as part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking.

Several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, on Saturday to be transported to a storage location.

Earlier this week, prosecutors said they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.

Anti-organised crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on 29 December on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied wrongdoing.

The former kickboxer recently lost an appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

He was seen this week for the first time since his arrest, walking into court in handcuffs with his brother.