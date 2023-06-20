Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Tate and his brother have been charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers, currently under house arrest, have sent to trial by Romanian prosecutors along with two Romanian female suspects pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women.

They have so far vehemently denied the accusations.

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women (EPA)

The four were held in police custody from 29 December until 31 March before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

