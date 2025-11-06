Angelina Jolie’s Ukraine visit sparks row as military recruiters seize her driver

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie’s trip to Ukrainedescended into drama on Wednesday when her local driver was press-ganged into the military.

Jolie, a Unicef ambassador, was visiting the south of the country to meet with children impacted by the war, local media reported.

The celebrity was seen playing with a group of children in Kherson, a region attacked by Russian forces with drones and missiles on an almost daily basis.

It was her second trip to the country since it was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

The actor was seen wearing a bulletproof vest featuring a patch of the Legacy of War Foundation, a British non-profit helping civilians during war.

Politico quoted a senior Ukrainian official as saying that Jolie had not informed the government of her intention to visit and that she arrived on foot.

The trip caused a controversy when a local member of her entourage, reportedly a driver, was taken away by military recruiters, officials told the outlet.

The Ukrainian army confirmed that Jolie’s driver was drafted, only to later delete their brief statement. They also refused to confirm or deny the details of the incident.

“The information being spread in the media is distorted,” the statement said, “an investigation is currently underway and all the circumstances are being clarified.”

Angelina Jolie meets with children at an undisclosed location during her visit to Kherson and Mykolaiv ( Legacy of War Foundation via AFP )

According to the regional military recruitment office in Mykolaiv, Jolie’s driver was a military reservist and was ordered to appear for military retraining, the report noted.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he was sent for retraining or asked to mark attendance at a later date.

Jolie has not shared any details of the trip on social media. The Independent has contacted the American actor’s representatives for comment.

In her previous visit to Ukraine in April 2022, just over a month after the Russian invasion, Jolie spoke with people displaced by the fighting in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station earlier that month.

“She was very moved by their stories,” Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy said after the visit, referring to the children. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms Jolie about a dream she’d had.”

Jolie, then a special envoy for the UN refugee agency, toured a boarding school, talked to students and took photos with them and promised to “come again”.