Several children – all around the age of three – have been stabbed in a playground attack by man wielding a knife in the town of Alps town of Annecy.

Local politician Antoine Armand, speaking to BFMTV from the National Assembly building in Paris, said the victims were "savagely attacked".

President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of “absolute cowardice” and said the “nation is in shock”.

Four young children and an adult were injured, according to police. That number could be subject to change as the situation evolves. Police said two of the children suffered life-threatening injuries while the other two are slightly hurt. They added that the adult also suffered life-threatening wounds.

Mr Macron said that those badly hurt were "between life and death".

A man entered the playground in a park near the town’s renowned lake. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the suspected attacker had been arrested.

The alleged attacker is said to be a Syrian national, police sources told local media. It is believed he was not known to security agencies.