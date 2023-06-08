France stabbing – latest: Several children injured in ‘savage’ Annecy knife attack
The nation is ‘in shock,’ French president says
Several children – all around the age of three – have been stabbed in a playground attack by man wielding a knife in the town of Alps town of Annecy.
Local politician Antoine Armand, speaking to BFMTV from the National Assembly building in Paris, said the victims were "savagely attacked".
President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of “absolute cowardice” and said the “nation is in shock”.
Four young children and an adult were injured, according to police. That number could be subject to change as the situation evolves. Police said two of the children suffered life-threatening injuries while the other two are slightly hurt. They added that the adult also suffered life-threatening wounds.
Mr Macron said that those badly hurt were "between life and death".
A man entered the playground in a park near the town’s renowned lake. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the suspected attacker had been arrested.
The alleged attacker is said to be a Syrian national, police sources told local media. It is believed he was not known to security agencies.
Archbishop of Annecy says tragedy ‘poses questions about violence'
Yves Le Saux, the archbishop of Annecy, has said that a mass will be held on Friday in Annecy cathedral in tribute to the victims and their families.
He said: “This tragedy poses questions about violence that is running through our society and pushes us to work every harder, together, to fight it.”
A Syrian national wounded four young children and an adult in a knife attack in a park in the southeastern French town of Annecy on Thursday, police said, and some of the victims were in critical condition.
The attacker was a Syrian national with legal refugee status in France, a police official told Reuters. He was not known to security agencies and his motives were unclear, an investigative source said. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that the attacker had been arrested. BFM TV showed footage of several policemen overpowering an individual in the park.
Two children and one adult were in life-threatening condition, while two children were slightly hurt, police said. The wounded children were aged between 22 months and 3 years, they said.
“Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter, calling the attack “an act of absolute cowardice”.
Former Liverpool footballer Anthony Le Tallec has said he witnessed the stabbing attack in a lakeside park in the town of Annecy on Thursday morning that left a number of children badly injured.
Four young children and an adult were injured in the incident, which began when a man armed with a knife entered their playground, according to police, with two of the children and the adult battling life-threatening injuries.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the suspected attacker had been arrested.
Mr Le Tallec, who retired in 2021 and now works as a coach at the Alpine town’s football club said: “I was running by the lake and I saw around ten people running in the opposite direction to me.”
‘Everyone was running'
Witnesses said at least one of the children wounded in the attack was in a stroller.
"He jumped [in the playground], started shouting and then went towards the strollers, repeatedly hitting the little ones with a knife," a witness who gave his name as Ferdinand told BFM TV.
"Mothers were crying, everybody was running," said George, another witness and owner of a nearby restaurant.
