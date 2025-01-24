Teddy Swims is elated about 2 babies: his upcoming child and 'Part 2' album

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teddy Swims is busier than ever with two babies on the way: The child he’s expecting, and his new album, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).” While he’s excited to talk new music, fatherhood is what elates him.

“I can’t wait to hear the voice or ‘What’s your favorite color?’ … I hope he thinks I’m cool – or she thinks I’m cool,” said the soulful crooner. “I want my son – or daughter – to say that, about what I say about my father.”

Continuously switching pronouns, Swims carefully concealed the gender, fearing facing a displeased girlfriend, fellow musician Raiche Wright. But it's difficult to contain his joy.

“I keep catching myself because if I drop it here, she’s going to be" upset. "I’m really pumped!”

His other baby, his sophomore album, is out now via Warner Records. It follows his 2023 “Part 1” debut, a rollercoaster of heartbreak and toxic relationships that peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, powered by the massive success of “Lose Control.” But the continuing title of the new album — “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)" — might be slightly outdated.

“We’ve both been doing therapy, but also couples therapy as well,” said Swims, up for best new artist at this year’s Grammys. “We want to make sure that we understand each other and understand ... who we are, and that we’re able to communicate in a proper way, and the best way to usher in a beautiful child.”

The 13-track project boasts features with Givēon, Muni Long, Coco Jones and GloRilla — all Grammy nominees. There’s also production and writing from Julian Bunetta (One Direction, Chris Brown), John Ryan (Maroon 5, Harry Styles) and Mikky Ekko (Rihanna, Drake) who all worked on his debut.

“Part 2” explores healthier love, as most songs are new with only a couple left over from the first album's sessions.

“It’s like let’s write from this good space that I’m in now,” explained Swims. “Being in love now is super helpful to write love songs. But…even all the happier songs have this kind of tinge of someone learning to accept love, and love again.”

The foot-tapping grooves that weaved throughout this debut continue with “It Ain’t Easy,” “Funeral,” and “Bad Dreams,” the first single. But the Atlanta-area native continues to find his bullseye with ballads.

“Are you even real / Or did I make you up? / How could someone like you / wanna give me love?” begins the amorous Givēon-assisted “Are You Even Real,” reminiscent of the nostalgic slow jams curated on BET's “Midnight Love.”

“It speaks on … is this real? I don’t think I deserve this,” Swims explained. “Somebody that actually really loves and cares, I don’t think I’m worthy of something like that.” Swims said the R&B star suggested they record a joint album, and he hopes they do.

The piano-driven “Northern Lights” finds the artist reflecting on the good times of a failed relationship, while “If You Ever Changed Your Mind” reveals an apprehensive lover.

“I sobbed when I heard that song,” said the 32-year-old. “It was just such a special thing that I have felt in my life… but it’s also got this ‘please don’t leave me, it’ll kill me’ kind of vibe.”

While the father-to-be is ecstatic the album has been birthed, matching the success of the first album might be difficult. “Lose Control” was awarded Billboard’s year-end 2024 Hot 100 Song of the Year, and last week, Luminate named it the most listened to song on U.S. radio, beating Shaboozey, Taylor Swift and Post Malone. “Lose Control” is also up for song of the year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

But despite fame and riches, there were voids that couldn’t be filled.

“I used to tell myself that if I was able to get to this point and I was able to do this, that all these problems that I had in my life — maybe if enough people validated my little emotions — that I would feel better … it just doesn’t work like that,” said the former YouTube cover song star. “Happiness is something I’ve really had to learn and find out what it is that I’m looking for out of self-love, not out of achievements. Achievements don’t always bring happiness.”

While Swims prepares to kick off the European leg of his tour next month in Dusseldorf, Germany, he hopes listeners relate to the healing he’s experiencing on this album as much as they did with his toxic behavior – if not more.

“I just want people to feel that on the other side of that pain, there is so much love and it gets better,” he said. “All that stuff is necessary to go through and it’s good. On the other side of it, there’s success, and there’s love, and a baby.”

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Follow Associated Press entertainment journalist Gary Gerard Hamilton at @GaryGHamilton on all his social media platforms.