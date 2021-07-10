AP News Digest 3:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — “A disservice to the country.” “Inaccurate disinformation.” “Literally killing people.” For months, the Biden White House bit its tongue as Republican officials played down the importance of vaccinations or sought to make political hay of the federal government’s all-out effort to drive shots into arms. Not any longer. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 960 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SPAIN — After a brief respite that brought their routines back to pre-pandemic norms, managers at the Hospital del Mar in northeastern Spain’s Barcelona are facing a sharp rise in infections. Once again, they are rearranging staff shifts and moving patients around in the sprawling hospital. The increasing load of COVID-19 patients comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus, which spreads more easily, is taking hold in Spain By Renata Brito and Aritz Parra. SENT: 970 words, photos.

BIDEN-IT’S PERSONAL — The personal has always been the political for President Joe Biden Far more than his recent predecessors, Biden publicly draws on his own experiences when he makes connections with voters and considers his decisions. By Jonathan Lemire and Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

HAITI-PRESIDENT-KILLED — Haiti’s interim government said it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. By Dánica Coto and Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,450 words, photos.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-GRIEVING-FAMILIES — At the Seaview Hotel in Surfside, a vast and once impersonal ballroom has become a refuge — a shared space of hope and sorrow where grieving families comfort each other during the agonizing wait for news of relatives trapped inside a collapsed condo building. By Kelli Kennedy. SENT: 760 words, photos.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

FATAL GRIZZLY ATTACK — Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman. SENT: 770 words, photos.

IRAN-HUMOROUS-HACKERS — Hackers disrupt Iran’s rail service with fake delay messages. SENT: 260 words.

MARIJUANA-HEIMLICH — Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana. SENT: 120 words.

DEPORTED VETERAN-NATURALIZATION — Deported veteran returns to US to become American citizen. SENT: 750 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEXICO — Mexico is entering its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose by 29% compared to the previous week. SENT: 250 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BELONGINGS-OF-THE-DEAD-PHOTO-GALLERY — Scarf, comb show changes to Hindu cremation rites. SENT: 210 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

BIDEN-PUTIN — President Biden tells Russian President Vladimir Putin that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure.” Friday’s call underscores the extent to which the ransomware threat from criminal hacker gangs has mushroomed into an urgent national security challenge. By Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL BREACH-INVESTIGATION — Chairman Bennie Thompson hopes to “set the tone” of the new House investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection by hearing from first responders, many of whom were brutally beaten by former President Donald Trump’s supporters at the Capitol. By Mary Clare Jalonick and Padmananda Rama. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-SOCIAL SECURITY — President Biden fires Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after Saul refuses to resign, and Biden accepts Deputy Commissioner David Black’s resignation. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SENATE 2022-GRASSLEY — Chuck Grassley 87, is trying to show Iowans that he’s not just physically ready for an eighth term, but that’s he thriving. It comes as some of his fellow long-timers in Washington are calling it quits, fed up with the rightward lurch of the GOP or the inertia in Congress. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

BIDEN-ETHICS — The White House establishes an arrangement that would allow President Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser. It’s an attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 630 words, photo.

BIDEN-AMBASSADORS — President Biden nominates Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India, selecting a high-profile ally to serve in one of the most difficult diplomatic posts. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 710 words, photo.

CHINA SANCTIONS — The Biden administration adds more Chinese companies to a trade blacklist over their alleged role in China’s abuses of its Uyghur people. SENT: 170 words.

EPA-FIRED EMPLOYEES — A report by an internal watchdog says two high-ranking Trump political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency engaged in fraudulent payroll activities that cost the agency more than $130,000. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 720 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CONFEDERATE-MONUMENTS-CHARLOTTESVILLE — Crews in Charlottesville are preparing to remove a Confederate statue that became a rallying point for white supremacists and helped inspire their violent 2017 rally that left a woman dead and dozens injured. SENT: 350 words, photos.

HEAT-WAVE-WORKER-PROTECTIONS — Washington state is ready to implement rules that provide farmworkers more protection from heat-related illnesses following a deadly heat wave in the Northwest that is believed to have killed hundreds. It comes a day after Oregon approved emergency heat rules for workers that are the most protective in the nation and as temperatures are spiking again in parts of the U.S. West this week. SENT: 790 words, photos.

CHEMICAL EXPLOSION-ILLINOIS — Illinois prosecutors have sued the owner of a chemical plant where a fire last month sent dark smoke and ash into the air for days and prompted evacuations, saying the company should be held accountable for air and water pollution and hazards that still exist. SENT: 410 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA-ANNIVERSARY — It’s been 26 since the only episode of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war to be legally defined as genocide. And survivors of the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre continue to grapple with the horrors they endured while also confronting increasingly aggressive downplaying and even denial of their ordeal. Some are only now speaking out about what they witnessed amid the slaughter by Bosnian Serbs of over 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

VIRGIN GALACTIC FLIGHT-EXPLAINER —Virgin Galactic is about to become the first rocket company to launch the boss to space. Richard Branson will strap into one of his sleek, shiny space planes on Sunday for a brief up-and-down ride to the edge of space. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BUSINESS/TECH

CHINA-HUYA-DOUYU-MERGER — China’s market regulator on Saturday blocked the merger of Tencent-backed game streaming platforms Douyu and Huya following an anti-monopoly investigation, as authorities ramp up scrutiny of some of the country’s biggest technology companies. By Technology Writer Zen Soo. SENT 360 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks were solidly higher, putting the market on track to end this holiday-shortened week with a slight gain. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SPORTS

YANKEES-ASTROS — Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu drove in two runs each to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night. Cortes, making a spot start, permitted two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings to lower his ERA to 1.05. Lucas Luetge struck out one in 1 1/3 innings. Chad Green gave up one hit in two innings and Jonathan Loaisiga threw a perfect ninth. It’s New York’s first visit to Houston since Game 6 of the ALCS. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 720 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON — Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Women’s final begins at 9 a.m. EDT.

HOW TO REACH US

