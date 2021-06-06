AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

HARRIS-LATIN AMERICA — Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Guatemala and Mexico on her first foreign trip, looking to deepen diplomatic ties with two nations key to the Biden administration’s efforts to stem the spike in migration at the U.S. border. But as she seeks to secure commitments for greater cooperation around issues like border security and economic investment, corruption in the region — a far more intractable challenge — will complicate her efforts. By Alexandra Jaffe and Christopher Sherman. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos, by 9 a.m.

SUPREME COURT-SELECTIVE SERVICE — The Supreme Court is being asked to revisit whether women should have to register for the draft, as men do, when they turn 18. The requirement is one of the few places where federal law treats men and women differently, and women’s groups are among those urging a change. Still, the question may have little practical impact. That’s because the last time the federal government implemented a draft was during the Vietnam War. The justices could say as soon as Monday whether they will take on the issue. By Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 730 words, photo, by 9 a.m.

TRUMP-NORTH-CAROLINA —Donald Trump is pushing Republicans to support candidates who are loyal to him in next year’s midterm elections as the former president launched a new more active phase of his post presidency. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 580 words, photos

FRANCE-D-DAY-ANNIVERSARY — Several ceremonies are scheduled to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day that led to the liberation of France and Europe from the German occupation. On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on code-named beaches, carried by 7,000 boats. For the second year in a row, commemorations are marked by virus travel restrictions that have prevented veterans or families of fallen soldiers from the U.S., Britain and Canada making the trip to France. SENT: 570 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Afghan official: 11 killed in roadside bombing in north. SENT: 90 words.

SRI-LANKA-BAD-WEATHER — Death toll in Sri Lanka floods, mudslides rises to 14. SENT: 130 words, photos.

ROAD-RAGE-BOY-SLAIN — Mother eulogizes Southern California boy killed in road rage. SENT: 190 words, photo.

ACTOR-HIT-AND-RUN — ‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run. SENT: 190 words, photo.

AIDS-MEMORIAL — San Francisco played key role in AIDS fight, officials say. SENT: 310 words.

ELECTION-2021-FORT-WORTH-MAYOR — Mattie Parker is next Fort Worth mayor in win for GOP. SENT: 230 words, photos.

GERMANY-ELECTION — German state vote offers last test before national election. SENT: 240 words, photos.

EL SALVADOR-BITCOIN — El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender. SENT: 500 words, photo.

NIGERIA-TWITTER-PRESIDENT — Nigerian government-enforced Twitter suspension takes effect. SENT: 600 words, photos.

LONDON-MUSIC-VENUES-PHOTO-GALLERY — Step by step — and note by note — London’s many musicians are getting back to work and preparing to perform new music under new public guidelines. SENT: 370 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

WISCONSIN-GOVERNOR — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made it official, announcing his bid for a second term in the battleground state where he stands as a Democratic check on the Republican-controlled state Legislature. SENT: 780 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli border police forcefully detain a veteran correspondent for the Al Jazeera satellite channel while she was reporting from an embattled Jerusalem neighborhood where dozens of Palestinian families are slated for eviction by Jewish settlers. SENT: 470 words.

PERU-ELECTIONS — Peruvian voters will choose between two polarizing populist candidates in a presidential runoff held as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the Andean country and festering anger has led to fears of more political stability. SENT: 700 words, photos.

NICARAGUA-OPPOSITION — Police in Nicaragua detained another leading opposition politician and potential presidential candidate, the latest in a series of moves by President Daniel Ortega that prevent candidates from running against him in his third consecutive re-election bid. SENT: 690 words, photo.

SRI-LANKA-SHIP-FIRE — Experts have recovered the data recorder of a fire-ravaged ship carrying chemicals that is slowly sinking off Sri Lanka’s capital, as salvage crews stood by to head off a possible environmental disaster, officials say. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MEXICO-ELECTION — Mexicans will be electing the entire lower house of Congress, almost half the country’s governors and most mayors in a vote that will determine whether President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party gets the legislative majority it needs to continue his “Fourth Transformation” of Mexico. SENT: 450 words, photos.

NATIONAL

MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTINGS — Three people were killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis authorities say, though none of the shootings were related to protests in the city over the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies earlier in the week. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SPORTS

BUCKS-NETS — Kevin Durant scores 29 points, Kyrie Irving has 25 and the two superstars carried the Brooklyn Nets after James Harden’s early injury in a 115-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 840 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN — Iga Swiatek closed out her latest French Open victory and raised a triumphant right fist. Rafael Nadal won less than half an hour later and celebrated with a left uppercut. The two defending champions make for a potent one-two combination at Roland Garros, where both won going away to reach the fourth round. By Sports Writers Jerome Pugmire and Steven Wine. SENT: 910 words, photos.

