Around 10 people buried in avalanche in Austria on Christmas Day

At least 10 people are feared buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Christmas Day, according to local media reports.

The avalanche occurred at about 3 pm local time, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards. One person has been rescued

“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark, APA added.

The resort’s website said that the ski area was closed as of 5 pm and that there would be an update at 8 am on Monday.

Lech/Zuers describes itself as “one of the best ski areas in the world” and the “cradle of Alpine skiing”.

Earlier in the year, nine people were killed in three days after more than 100 avalanches hit Austria.

Heavy snowfall followed by warmer temperatures in February created dangerous conditions that led to a wave of avalanches that struck the western Tyrol region.

In recent years, about 20 people a year have been killed by avalanches in Austria.

More follows.