At least three people were left wounded in a large explosion after a Russian Sukhoi-34 supersonic warplane accidentally fired upon the Russian city of Belgorod, officials said on Friday.

The accidental bombing inside Russia’s border city damaged several buildings and was confirmed by a regional governor and the Russian defence ministry.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov declared a state of emergency overnight after the unspecified munitions left a deep crater measuring 20 metres (65 feet) across on one of the city’s main roads.

Three people have been injured in the incident, including two women, Mr Gladkov said.

“Thank God there are no dead,” he said in a statement on Telegram.

The explosion left four cars and four residential apartments damaged, with rescue workers evacuating the building overnight. Belgorod mayor Valentin Demidov was also seen speaking with a local resident in a damaged apartment.

Video captured from the scene showed a pile of rubble on the road with damaged cars and buildings with broken window panes visible in the backdrop. One photo of the attack aftermath showed a car turned upside down on the roof of a store.

"As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition," Tass cited the Russian defence ministry as saying, without providing further details of the kind of weapon that was fired.

A probe has been opened into the incident, the ministry said, confirming that some buildings have been damaged in the blast.

Just across the border from Ukraine, the Belgorod region is 40 kilometres (24 miles) north of the war-hit nation and one of the main parts of southern Russia which has come under attack since the start of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion.

In July last year, at least three people were killed in Belgorod after the Russian city bordering Ukraine was hit by blasts.

At least 11 apartment buildings and 39 private houses were damaged, while five homes were completely destroyed in the attack.