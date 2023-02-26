Dozens drown after refugee ship breaks apart in rough seas off Italian coast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of bodies have reportedly washed up on a beach in southern Italy following a suspected migrant shipwreck.

It is believed a boat, carrying hundreds of migrants, broke apart in rough seas off the southern coast of Italy‘s mainland on Sunday.

Reports suggest the bodies of around 30 migrants have so far been spotted on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, the toe of the Italian peninsula, while more were seen to still be in the water.

The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the boat that carried the migrants, and that about 50 people have been rescued.

Meanwhile, news agency AGI said a baby was among the dead.

The boat, bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather, Adnkronos said.

A coastguard figure was quoted by state radio station RAI as saying vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.

More follows