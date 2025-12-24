Bono joins the 15th annual Dublin Christmas Eve charity busking session

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dublin’s Grafton Street once again played host to its cherished Christmas Eve busking tradition, drawing a star-studded line-up including U2 frontman Bono, singer Imelda May, and Oscar winner Glen Hansard.

The annual charity event, now in its 15th year, raised vital funds for the Dublin Simon Community, which supports individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness across seven counties.

Bono takes part in the annual Christmas Eve busk ( PA Wire )

Glen Hansard inaugurated the festive session on Wednesday night, announcing to the substantial crowd that more than 30 artists were poised to perform. Among the diverse acts were The Riptide Movement, singer-songwriter Shobsy, and a joint appearance by Danny O’Donoghue of The Script and Danny O’Reilly from The Coronas.

A highlight of the evening saw Bono take to the stage alongside Imelda May for a rendition of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)". The event culminated in a rousing performance of The Pogues’ classic "Fairytale Of New York", during which May poignantly wished the late Shane MacGowan a "happy birthday for tomorrow".

What began in 2010 as an impromptu sing-song on one of the capital’s main shopping thoroughfares has evolved into a more organised affair outside The Gaiety Theatre. Hundreds gathered to sing along to a mix of Christmas tunes and Irish hits, with the livestream attracting viewers from as far afield as Berlin, London, and New York.

Among the attendees were Dubliners returning home for the holidays. Jason Hanaway, who divides his time between New York and Poland, described the event as "brilliant", adding, "only in Dublin." Maria Campani, an Italian resident of the city, affirmed her annual attendance, stating: "It’s a great event that brings everyone together."