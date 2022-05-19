One person severely injured in German school shooting

One person was severely wounded in a shooting at a school in the Germany city of Bremerhaven on Thursday morning, police have said.

They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, the force added.

A suspect has been arrested, while another, who is armed with a crossbow, remains on the run after the incident at the Lloyd Gymnasium, the German daily Bild reported.

Students barricaded themselves in their classrooms, while a schoolgirl alerted the police about the shooting, according to the online newspaper Nord24.

The police said its investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The shooting comes just months after a student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University, killing one person and seriously injuring three others.

