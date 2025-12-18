British man captured by Russian forces while ‘fighting for Ukraine’ jailed for 13 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man has been jailed for 13 years in a Russian maximum security prison camp after being convicted for fighting with the Ukrainian army, Russian prosecutors said.

Hayden Davies, 30 was accused by Moscow of being a “paid mercenary” who fought in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where fierce fighting continues.

The office of Russia's Prosecutor General said he had been tried by a court in a part of Russian-controlled Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions which Moscow illegally claimed as its own in 2022. It did not say how Davies had pleaded.

open image in gallery Hayden Davies, a British citizen accused of participating as a mercenary in an armed conflict, attends his verdict hearing at the supreme court in Donetsk ( Russian Prosecutor General 's of )

Davies had arrived in western Ukraine in August 2024, signed a contract to fight for the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, underwent military training, and then fought against the Russian army in Donetsk, the statement claimed.

He had been captured by Russia in winter 2024 carrying a US-made assault rifle and ammunition, it added.

Mr Davies first went missing in January, and was feared dead until Russia released a propaganda video of him speaking after his capture.

In the video, he says he is from Southampton, was removed from the British Army in 2023 for smoking marijuana, and struggled to find work afterwards.

He said he chose to fight in Ukraine after his army career ended. He is critical of Ukrainian commanders, and said the chain of command “don’t care about you” and would “use you as meat”.

open image in gallery Davies was seen in a Russian propaganda video earlier this year ( AFP/Getty )

Davies added in the video that “every single country you’d find in Nato, has people in the International Legion”.

Most of these, he says, are Colombians, of whom he says there are “hundreds”.

He said he did not receive proper training and that there were “no heavy guns” to use for drills.

Davies said he hid in a bunker for two months alone on the battlefield, and claimed that he was rescued by a Russian who offered him a cigarette.

The Independent has contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.