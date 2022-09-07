British woman, 31, ‘gang-raped on Greek island of Rhodes’
The alleged victim told authorities she was attacked and raped by four men
A British woman has allegedly been gang-raped at a hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes.
The 31-year-old met a group of Belgian men when she was clubbing with friends in Faliraki on Sunday, according to reports.
The group of men - thought to be aged between 30 and 35 - invited the alleged victim and her friends back to their hotel.
The woman told authorities she can consensual sex with one of the men, but was later attacked and raped by four men.
She then left the premises and returned to her own hotel by taxi before reporting the incident to the police around 7am, according to local media reports.
Konstantina Damoglidou, a senior police spokesperson, told The Times: “We continue to investigate the allegations because authorities have yet to establish that her claims are true, and thus move to arrest or remand into custody the men involved in her complaint.”
She added that authorities are waiting for findings from a forensic exam and medical tests that were requested by the alleged victim.
A detailed medical report is expected to be sent to the authorities by the end of the week.
Stelios Alexandris, a lawyer representing the four men, said they planned to prosecute the woman for making a false accusation and that the sex was consensual.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British woman following an incident in Rhodes and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies