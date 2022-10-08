For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven people have now been confirmed dead after an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.

The death toll rose overnight after the blast ripped through a service station and nearby buildings in County Donegal on Friday.

Police confirmed four more deaths on Saturday morning. Three people were known to have died the previous day.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues,” An Garda Siochana said in a statement.

The Irish police force said eight people had been taken to hospital for medical attention on Friday following the blast.

An explosion hit Applegreen service station and convenience store, as well as adjacent buildings, in the village of Creeslough in County Donegal on Friday.

The explosion has sparked an major emergency response operation involving both sides of the Irish border. It went through the night and was continuing on Saturday morning.

Sniffer dogs are being used amid the rubble. At one point on Friday night all machinery was turned off and onlookers were asked to remain completely silent as rescue workers attempted to detect survivors beneath the debris.

Emergency services are continuing their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station (PA)

Relatives of people believed to have been in the buildings at the time of the blast gathered at the cordon on Friday.

The exposion is believed to have happened at around 3pm in the afternoon.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said Friday was the “darkest of days” for Donegal and Ireland.

“My thoughts and prayers are today with those who have lost their lives, and those injured in the devastating explosion in Creeslough,” said the taoiseach.

The explosion damaged nearby buildings (PA)

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.

“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the north west and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”

Irish Police have not released any information on the cause of the deadly exposion.

Police have updated the death toll for the explosion in County Donegal (PA)

Charlie McConalogue, the TD for Donegal, said on Saturday people were “shocked and numbed” by the events.

“The scenes from the event are reminiscent of the images from the Troubles years ago, in terms of the scene on the ground and the damage and the debris,” the minister told Irish broadcaster RTE.

“People have been rallying together and everyone’s concern is with the families of those who have lost their loved ones and how they can support them in the days ahead.

“The work that went on overnight by the emergency services, which has a very challenging job, deserves an immense respect.”

Mr McConalogue described Creeslough as a “small, tight-knit” community.

“It’s also very well-known in the county,” he added. “It’s on the main N56 route which runs right around our county so many people pass through it and the shop is very well known and the heart of that community.”

