Covid news – live: Austria enters lockdown after violent protests over restrictions in Belgium and Netherlands
Austria is entering a 10-day Covid lockdown as protests against restrictions break out in Europe amid surging infections across the continent.
All Austrian citizens face tightened restrictions from Monday after officials first proposed limiting the lockdown to those refusing vaccinations.
Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.
The fresh clampdown comes after protests in Belgium and the Netherlands descended into violence. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels on Sunday.
A second night of rioting broke out in the Netherlands on Saturday. An emergency order was issued in the Hague where police used horses, dogs and batons to chase the crowds away.
Denmark, Croatia, Italy and Switzerland have also seen protests.
The World Health Organisation warned that Europe could see 500,000 more deaths by next spring if vaccines programmes aren't progressed and restrictions such as face masks and Covid passes aren't brought in.
Hungary offers vaccines without prior registration
People were lining up for Covid-19 shots outside Budapest’s main hospitals on Monday as Hungary for the first time offered vaccinations without prior registration amid a surge in new infections.
Hungary reported a record high tally of 11,289 new cases on Friday and on Monday reported 27,209 new cases for Friday to Sunday and 392 deaths.
Hungary, with a population of 10 million, has reported 33,172 coronavirus deaths in total.
Despite people lining up for shots, Hungary's vaccination rate lags the EU average, with about 5.8 million people having had the two shots.
The government imposed mandatory mask wearing in closed spaces last week and said it would make COVID shots mandatory for all healthcare workers.
Covid fears 'overblown', France's far-right presidential hopeful claims
Eric Zemmour, the hard-right French political commentator and possible presidential candidate, said on Monday that he felt fears over the Covid virus had been overblown.
"We have gone too far, and we have gone too far since the beginning,” he said.
France is one of several European countries experiencing a surge in infections.
Europe is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with half of global cases and deaths
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as Austria enters a fresh 10-day lockdown.
