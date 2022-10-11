For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners have gathered to pay tribute to victims of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people as the first funerals from the tragedy got underway.

The deadly blast ripped through a village service station and shop, as well as nearby buildings, in County Donegal last week.

The youngest victim was just five years-old, a girl who had gone to the shop to buy her mother a birthday cake.

Jessica Gallagher was among the 10 victims of the blast (PA)

Crowds lined the street for Ms Gallagher’s funeral on Tuesday (PA)

The first funeral from the tragedy was held for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher on Tuesday morning. The young woman was a fashion designer who was meant to start a new job on Monday.

A hearse carrying Ms Gallagher was seen heading through Creeslough - the village where the explosion happened - to the local church for the funeral service.

Mourners were seen lining the streets as the hearse passed by on its way to the church.

As well as family and friends, Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill and local TD Joe McHugh were seen arriving for the funeral mass.

Mourners carry Ms Gallagher’ coffin (Getty Images)

Nine more funerals are set to follow following the deadly blast (PA)

The funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill, who was originally from Scotland, will also be held at St Michael’s Church later on Tuesday.

More will be help for other victims throughout the week in the village and neighbouring areas in northwest Ireland.

Irish police are continuing to investigate what caused the blast that exploded in a building complex that included the service station and convenience store and residential apartments last week.

The explosion is being treated as a “tragic accident”. It is believed a gas leak is one theory.

Father John Joe Duffy, who will preside at many of the Creeslough funerals, said he was struggling to find words to encapsulate the enormity of the tragedy.

Michelle O’Neill was among the mourders (Getty Images)

At the outset of the funeral, he expressed “sincere and heartfelt sympathies” to Ms Gallagher’s family.

“We would love to be able to put in our hands to your hearts and take away that grief and that pain that you are suffering this morning,” he said.

“But to even think of that would not be a sensible thing to do. Because in that void, in that grief, there you hold in your hearts Jessica.”

Martin McGill’s funeral will also be held on Tuesday (PA)

Fr Duffy described the 24-year-old as a “jewel” of her family.

Ahead of the first mass on Tuesday he told reporters: “There are no words. I’m trying to find words this morning.

“I’m one of the locals here, I am one of the people, I am ordinary, I may wear this collar but I’m ordinary, I’m struggling to find words. Maybe words will find me this morning.”

(Top row, left to right) Leona Harper, Robert Garwe, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Jessica Gallagher, and James O’Flaherty, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly, Catherine O’Donnell, her son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill (An Garda Siochana /PA Wire )

The other eight victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

A funeral for Mr O’Flaherty is due to be held in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning, while a joint service will be held for Ms O’Donnell and her son James in Creeslough in the afternoon.

A funeral for Ms Harper is to take place in Ramelton and one for mother-of-four Ms Martin in Creeslough on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Press Association