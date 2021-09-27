A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete at 9.17am, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and United States Geological Survey (USGS). The EMSC initially reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.5, adjusting the magnitude to 6.0 shortly thereafter, with a depth of 6.2 miles (10km). The epicentre was reported to be 16 miles south south east of the city of Heraklion.

A number of aftershocks have also struck the area, with the strongest one registering a magnitude of 4.6 according to the EMSC.

Local media in Crete have reported that some old buildings had experienced structural damage, with walls collapsing in villages near the epicentre.

Vassilis Lambrinos, the mayor of Heraklion, told Greek Skai television that there were no immediate reports from emergency services of any injuries or severe damage, but added that all schools had been evacuated to check for structural damage.

Holidaymakers were also evacuated from their hotels in Crete. Sarah Williams-Long, a doctor at King’s Hospital in London who was staying at the Creta Maris beach resort with her partner and three-year-old son told The Independent that the experience was harrowing.

She said: “They’ve evacuated us from our hotel in case there’s a second earthquake - we’re waiting to be taken to a hotel away from the higher buildings.

“We’ll hopefully be allowed back in to hotel if nothing happens in the next 40 minutes. It was terrifying. Initially there was just a very slight rumble, like waiting for a train underground, but it quickly increased causing the building to shake.

“Everyone instinctively got under the tables until we were asked to leave the building. Some people were visibly shaken - one of the chefs collapsed. It was very dramatic.”

Another Briton in Crete told the EMSC: “Coming from England I have never experienced an earthquake like this . I was rather scared. The building doesn’t seem to have suffered any damage”, adding that there were cracks in the paving.

Social media users have also been responding to the quake.

Twitter user Yorgos Saslis said: “we REALLY FELT this one”, noting that everything was okay where he was, save for a “few shattered picture frames”.

Pete Goodwin, who was preparing to fly back to Britain, said on Twitter: “Just experienced a very strong earth tremor/earthquake in Crete!”

Others on Twitter reported having felt tremors in Analipsi (11 miles away) and as far away as Santorini (92 miles away).

The Athens Geodynamic Institute also reported that an earthquake had struck the island of Crete, but reported a preliminary magnitude of 5.8. This is not unusual however, as different seismological institutes often report varying magnitudes in the initial hours and days following a quake.

The quake comes just two weeks after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck nearby holiday island Kos at a depth of 6.2 miles, on 11 September.

More follows...