At least 27 dead in massive explosion at Russia petrol station

At least 27 people have died in an explosion at a petrol station in southern Russia, according to local officials, with more than 100 others injured.

The petrol station is located on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the regional capital of Dagestan.

Russian state media reported that a fire began at a nearby car repair shop and spread to the petrol station, which then exploded, creating a fireball that engulfed an area covering around 600 square metres.

At least three children are among those killed, according to Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov.

Some of the injured are being airlifted for treatment in Moscow, according to a report by state news agency RIA Novosti.

Authorities announced that the next-of-kin of the victims will receive 1m roubles (£8,190) and that those injured will receive between 200,000 to 400,000 roubles.

The government has also announced a criminal investigation into the incident, while Tuesday has been declared as a day of mourning in Dagestan.

