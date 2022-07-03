Multiple people have been killed and several others are injured after a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Danish police have said.

People were seen running out of the Field’s shopping mall on Sunday, with others said by witnesses to have hidden in shops after gunshots were heard.

Copenhagen police said a large number of officers were at the scene of the shooting, and advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.

“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” inspector Soren Thomassen told a news conference, adding that police could not rule out the possibility that it was an “act of terrorism”.

A 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, the force said.

“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now,” Mr Thomassen said.

Police did not offer further details of possible casualties, but Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

The capital’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet, had received a “small group of patients” for treatment, a spokesman told Reuters. It had called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses, the spokesman added.

The city’s mayor, Sophie H Andersen, said: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

The shopping centre is situated in Orestad, an area in the south of Denmark’s capital city, on the island of Amager.

Laurits Hermansen was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard “three-four bangs”, he told Danish broadcaster DR. “Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store,” he said.

Police encouraged those who have been to the shopping centre on Sunday to contact their relatives.

In an update at 7:48pm local time, the force said: “We are still massively present in Fields and working to secure the entire building. If you are still in Fields, stay where you are and wait for the police.”

The shopping centre sits close to the airport, and less than a mile from a concert venue at which Harry Styles was due to perform at 8pm.

The concert will go ahead as scheduled after close dialogue with the police, and half of the audience has already entered the venue, the concert’s promoter Live Nation told Reuters.

Denmark’s royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled.

The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year, the palace said in a statement. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

More to follow...