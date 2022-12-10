Jump to content

Hostage situation in Dresden shopping mall, German police confirm

Joe Middleton
Saturday 10 December 2022 12:00
German police say they have ended a hostage situation in the eastern city of Dresden.

Officers had evacuated a shopping mall and surrounding areas in the German city of Dresden today due to a suspected hostage taking.

Shortly after noon police announced on Twitter that the hostage situation was over. “Two outwardly uninjured people are in our care,” they added. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested.

Radio Dresden earlier reported that shots had been fired at a building near the main train station. Police have not confirmed these details.

“The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a hostage situation,” the police said in a statement on its website.

More follows...

