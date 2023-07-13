Missing French toddler – latest: Police comb final area before halting search for Emile
Police searching 1.8km stretch of road for second time as part of the hunt for two-year-old Emile
Police are currently searching a final area in a hamlet in the French Alps, before calling off the massive operation to locate missing two-year-old Emile.
Local prosecutor Remy Avon said the previous searches did not yield any clues to solving the mystery of the boy’s disappearance and instead, investigators will be shifting their focus to evaluating evidence already gathered.
He added: “The investigation into the causes of his disappearance will continue, notably through analysis of the considerable amount of information and elements gathered over four days.”
Police are today combing a 1.8km-long road, that has previously been searched before, in the hope of finding new evidence in Emile’s disappearance. But police say they will be searching the stretch of road more “meticulously” this time.
The search is expected to go on till 4pm local time, before it is halted on the sixth day since Emile vanished.
Emile was last seen playing in the garden of a property in Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute department of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, with his grandparents notifying the police of his disappearance at around 5.15pm local time on Saturday.
Police added on Wednesday that at least 10 people were present at the property where Emile was last seen amidst a family reunion, with “several uncles and aunts of the child, of all ages, including some minors”, a police source said.
‘Final plot of land to be searched in search for Emile’
According to local news reports, a final plot of land around Haut-Vernet will be combed through in the search for Emile on Thursday,
The operation could last until around 4pm, French channel BFMTV reported.
Earlier this morning, local prosecutor Rémy Avon said in a statement said the massive search for Emile had not yielded any clues in solving the mystery of his disappearance last weekend, on Saturday.
Final searches for missing Emile end
Since 8am on Thursday morning, gendarmes have been carrying out final searches of the area where two-year-old Emile went missing last Saturday.
With 97 hectares swept across three days, the search will not resume tomorrow unless the investigation uncovers any significant leads that necessitate it.
On Thursday morning, local prosecutor Rémy Avon said in a statement that the search for the toddler had not yielded any clues.
Emile was last seen playing in the garden of a property in Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute department of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, with his grandparents notifying the police of his disappearance at around 5.15pm local time on Saturday.
Le Vernet expected to remain closed over the weekend
Closed to the public since Tuesday, Le Vernet is expected to remain so for a few days.
The existing decree - in place since Tuesday and expiring on Thursday evening - will likely be renewed over the weekend to “protect families and channel any tourism of curiosity”, mayor François Balique told AFP.
“Until we know the truth, it will be tense. It’s hard on the family, this uncertainty is awful. And the people of the village need to know what happened.”
‘It’s a very good family, very close-knit, very religious’, Le Vernet resident says of Emile’s family
One resident of Le Vernet, who has lived in the hamlet for over 20 years, has described Emile’s family as “very close-knit.”
“It’s a very good family, very close-knit, very religious”, she told La Provence, describing Emile as a “very sociable child.”
“It’s true that in the hamlet the children walk around, everyone knows them, we always know from which family is such a child”, she added.
‘Physical search’ for Emile can go no further, prosecutor says
Last evening, local prosecutor Rémy Avon said the “physical search” was being called off after four days of an extensive operation in and around the Alpine village.
“The judicial investigation into the causes of the disappearance will continue,” Mr Avon added. “In particular by analysing the considerable mass of information and elements collected over the past four days.”
Deadly plane crash, cafe murder and now missing toddler in the French village ‘cursed’ by tragedy
In the wake of Emile’s disappearance, locals speaking to the media said they are worried their village may be “cursed” while recalling it was the site of a gruesome murder and a devastating plane crash that left 149 people dead.
Full story here:
Deadly plane crash, cafe murder and missing toddler in village ‘cursed’ by tragedy
Le Vernet has been the site of a gruesome killing and devastating plane crash in the last 15 years, Matt Drake and Maanya Sachdeva report
ICYMI: Blood found on vehicle in search for Emile ‘not human’
Last evening, it was reported that a vehicle with blood on it had been found amid the ongoing search for missing French toddler Emile, who disappeared from his grandparents’ home in Le Vernet last Saturday.
In a statement to La Provence, local prosecutor Rémy Avon said analysis had revealed the sample “was not himan blood but animal blood”.
Emile has now been missing for over five days, as investigators admitted they have “no clue” what happened to the boy.
In pictures: The search for Emile
Emile has now been missing for over 96 hours, after he vanished from his grandparents’ property in Haut-Vernet on Saturday.
Here are some pictures from the quaint village in the south of France, where an extensive search for Emile was underway before it was called off on Wednesday:
‘It reminds us of a lot of things’: Local mayor reflects as Emile remains missing
As the search continues for two-year-old Emile, a local mayor has reflected on the decades-old case of a three-year-old that went missing in Ganagobie, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in 1989.
“It reminds us of a lot of things. I sent a little message of support to the mayor of Vernet, François Balique”, Ganagobie mayor Sylvie Belmonte told La Provence, referencing the disappearance of 3-year-old Yannis Moré in May 1989.
“I was town clerk and I took part in the search to try to find little Yannis”, he added.
Yannis had disappeared whilst playing with his three brothers, prompting a search of one hundred gendarmes, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers. However, there were no witnesses, no clues and no suspect.
“We had been settled in Ganagobie for 18 months... I saw them having fun from the window”, Yannis’s mother, Pascaline Moré, told La Provence in 2016. “We give ourselves hope”, she added.
'They always do everything together’, close family member says of Emile’s family
A close family member has spoken of the close-knit family missing two-year-old Emile comes from.
“They always do everything together”, a close family member told La Provence, adding that Emile’s mother is the eldest of ten siblings.
“You know, when you have enough children to form two teams to play ball, there is no need to mix.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies