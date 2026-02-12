Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police searched the homes of former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland as part of an ongoing investigation into ties between prominent Norwegians and late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Images circulated by Norwegian dailies VG, Dagbladet, Dagens Naeringsliv and Aftenposten showed investigators carrying cardboard boxes into Jagland's Oslo residence on Thursday.

The raid came a day after the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights watchdog, which Jagland led from 2009 to 2019, lifted his diplomatic immunity.

"Oekokrim is currently conducting searches of Thorbjoern Jagland's residence and recreational properties. This was expected and is a standard part of an investigation of this nature," Jagland's lawyer Anders Brosveet said in a statement.

Jagland is now accused of aggravated corruption, his lawyer added, under Norway's legal code that precedes formal charging and allows a suspect to get a lawyer and the police to arrest a suspect at some point.

In Norway, formal charges are brought against someone much later in the legal process, sometimes only weeks before a court case begins.

open image in gallery The latest batch of Epstein files revealed links to the country's former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland ( AFP via Getty Images )

"This does not represent any real change in the substance of the case, but is a legal consequence of the investigative methods used by the police," said Brosveet.

Oekokrim did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Last week, Oekokrim said it had opened an investigation into Jagland, who is also a former foreign minister and ex-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, on suspicion of aggravated corruption.

"I am very glad that the matter is being clarified," Jagland was quoted as saying by Aftenposten on Thursday.

"Jagland wishes to contribute to ensuring that the case is thoroughly clarified, and the next step is that he will appear for questioning by Oekokrim – as he himself has stated he wants," Brosveet said.

"We will adhere to the process and continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."

The decision to investigate was based on information revealed by newly released files related to Epstein, a financier and convicted U.S. sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

open image in gallery The raid came a day after the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights watchdog, which Jagland led from 2009 to 2019, lifted his diplomatic immunity ( Associated Press )

The files indicate, among other things, that Jagland and Epstein's assistants made detailed plans in 2014 for Jagland, his wife, two children and his son's girlfriend to visit Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, and the Caribbean island that he owned.

Jagland has denied ever visiting Epstein's private island.

The former premier has not been charged with any crime but the investigation will seek to uncover whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his official position, police have said.

In a 2014 email, Jagland sought Epstein's help in financing an apartment in Oslo.

Emails from 2018 show Epstein asking Jagland to arrange for him to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and saying he had insights to offer President Vladimir Putin. Jagland promised to bring it up with Lavrov's assistant.

The U.S. Justice Department's release of millions of internal documents related to Epstein has exposed his ties to a range of European figures in business, academia, government and royalty.