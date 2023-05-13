Watch: EU and Indo-Pacific ministers gather for talks in Stockholm
Foreign ministers from the European Union and Indo-Pacific region are to gather for talks in Stockholm on Saturday, 13 May.
Around 60 ministers are meeting for the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum with the aim of strengthening the nations' partnership.
Later on Saturday morning, the ministers will host a forum in which they will hold three roundtable discussions.
Representatives will discuss building more sustainable and inclusive prosperity together, pursuing green opportunities, and the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific.
Last year, the EU announced that it was "stepping up its strategic engagement with the vital Indo-Pacific region," citing the region's "growing economic, demographic, and political weight" as shaping "rules-based international order" and addressing global challenges.
The union also pledged to work together with the Indo-Pacific region to promote a green and sustainable post-Covid socio-economic recovery.
