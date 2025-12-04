The events that led to countries boycotting 2026 Eurovision over Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four European nations – Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain – have announced their withdrawal from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest following the confirmation of Israel’s participation.

Slovenian broadcaster RTV stated its decision was made "on behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza," while Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE deemed participation "unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza."

These developments follow a series of events over the past two competitions.

2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Israel’s participation in the 2024 competition, held in Malmo, Sweden, in May, attracted criticism in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

UK entry Olly Alexander and Ireland’s Bambie Thug, along with other Eurovision artists, released a joint statement ahead of the competition backing “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” in Gaza but refused to boycott the event.

During the week-long competition, pro-Palestinian protesters showed their support for Gaza and condemned Israel’s participation, while Israeli contestant Eden Golan’s performances were met with a mixture of boos and cheers.

Golan’s emotional song Hurricane was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel that sparked the conflict.

People attend a pro-Palestine mini-concert outside the RTE in Dublin, calling for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest ( PA Wire )

Ahead of Golan’s performance in the semi-final, Swedish police estimated between 10,000 to 12,000 pro-Palestinian people, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg marched through the city of Malmo.

During the demonstrations, smoke canisters in the colours of the Palestinian flag were set off and protesters, some of whom had dogs, young children and bicycles with them, were carrying signs displaying images of Gaza civilians who have been injured amid the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The national broadcaster for Israel claimed its delegation faced “an unprecedented display of hatred” from other countries and their entrants during the contest.

– May 15, 2025

Israel’s entry for 2025 Yuval Raphael is “disrupted” during her rehearsal for the second semi-final by six people with “oversized flags and whistles”.

– May 18, 2025

Austria’s JJ won the 2025 contest with the emotional song Wasted Love while Raphael finished as runner-up.

Raphael, who is an October 7 survivor, was left “shaken and upset” after pro-Palestinian protesters rushed towards a barrier when she was on stage, her team said.

During the incident, a crew member was hit with paint after two pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to disrupt Raphael as she sang her entry New Day Will Rise.

Meanwhile, about 800 pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated against Israel’s inclusion near a free concert in the centre of Basel on the day of the final, while a small group nearby protested with Israeli flags.

The group advocating for Israel to be removed from the singing competition later moved across Basel towards the Eurovision Village, where they were met by a significant police presence and tear gas was used.

– September 2025

Ireland announced it will not take part in the 2026 contest if Israel participates.

Irish broadcaster RTE said a final decision on participation would be made when the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) makes its decision and added that Ireland’s participation would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza”.

Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia also threatened to withdraw unless Israel was excluded over the war in Gaza.

– December 4, 2025

Ireland, The Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia announced they will boycott the 2026 singing competition, after the general assembly met in Geneva on Thursday to discuss the future of the competition.

The 2026 contest will be held in Vienna.