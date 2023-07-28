Greece fires – live: Flames reach outskirts of Athens as blaze triggers explosions at ammunition depot
Plane fighting wildfires in Evia crashes
A wildfire has triggered a series of massive explosions at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece.
The depot was evacuated before the explosions, which shattered windows in the surrounding area. No injuries were reported, although continued blasts prevented firefighting teams from approaching the site.
Greek state broadcaster ERT said the facility is in the coastal town of Nea Aghialos near the Volos area.
The fire reached the ammunition storage facility about four miles north of the major military air base in Nea Anchialos. Local media reported that bombs and ammunition for Greek F-16 fighters were stored at the site
The fighter jets are reportedly being moved from the air base.
Fire Service spokesman Ioannis Artopios said 12 villages were ordered to be evacuated in the Volos-Nea Anchialos area.
Meanwhile, the blaze reached the outskirts of Athens, with 61 fires breaking out across the country in 24 hours.
Deadly wildfires on Greece’s mainland have killed two as wildfires spread in Europe and north Africa including Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France, Croatia, Spain, Algeria and Tunisia.
“Despite their superhuman efforts, our forces were unable to stop the blaze,” he said.
He said the blaze was the most dangerous of the 124 wildfires the fire service had to deal with on Thursday.
The wildfire burned on three fronts and forced a section of Greece’s busiest highway to close for several hours while national rail services passing through the area were delayed.
State ERT television showed residents and visitors in the coastal village of Anchialos, close to the blast site, being evacuated by sea while others were leaving in cars and buses.
The mayor of the city of Volos, Achilleas Beos, appealed to all remaining village residents to obey the evacuation order, saying some 80% had left. The coastguard said dozens of residents were taken in small private boats to the city of Volos.
The Nea Anchialos air base is 12 miles from the city, where the blasts were heard loudly. The air force said that while the facility was not immediately threatened, some of the F-16 fighters based there were taking off for other air bases as a precaution.
‘If not for the volunteers, all of Rhodes would be burnt’
Stavros, a 48-year-old from the city of Rhodes who was going to fight the fires with his 18-year-old son, said he had been tackling the blazes near the hillside village of Vati for three days.
“It’s the 10th day, we are really tired, we want to finish this,” he told The Independent. “We go to [fight] the fire, then come back to eat, rest a little bit. The heat is unbelievable. It was many days of [temperatures in the high 30s].
“Many people here haven’t slept for three days in a row. There are young kids, 16, 17, 18 – this is unbelievable for us, because all of us were like one team. If we didn’t have all the volunteers, all of the island would have been burnt, that’s for sure.”
“After five days, they started to bring more airplanes, but it was [just] five in total. It wasn’t much for this fire – this is a huge fire, the biggest in all the years here. The last fire was in 1987, this is bigger than this.”
Describing having feared becoming trapped by the blazes yesterday, Stavros said: “The fire was really close to the village two days ago, and a fire started from the other side as well.
“We trust the people living in the villages, because the old people know the ways to leave. Yesterday when we were waiting for a big fire to come, we had a rescue plan,” he said.
Firefighters battle bush fires in Italy
In Italy, firefighters battled brush fires in the southern mainland regions of Calabria and Puglia, as well as the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, helped by temperatures dropping by about 13 degrees into the mid-30s C.
Flames forced the evacuation of bathers on a popular stretch of the southern Adriatic coast near the town of Ugento in Puglia, local media reported.
Since Sunday, firefighters have fought more than 3,200 wildfires in southern Italy, nearly half of them in Sicily and almost 900 of them in Puglia, Italy’s national firefighters corps said yesterday.
Firefight continues for tenth night in Rhodes
With firefighters and volunteers out trying to dampen the flames for the 10th consecutive night in Rhodes, The Independent visited scorched areas in the south where fires still smouldered on Thursday night.
Blackened ground and the charred remains of trees scarred the landscape for kilometres on end in the formerly lush hills near the village of Vati, stretching all the way to the coast at the devastated town of Kiotari – with the blaze having torn through much of this area in a single day.
Four Canadair firefighting jets flew in coordinated line across the forest, dousing the remaining flames further into the hills in large plumes of water from above, as volunteers tackled the blaze as best they could below.
Some cheers also went up in the car of volunteers with which The Independent travelled as a huge “Multi Jumbo Truck” – a Leopard battle tank converted into a fire engine – passed us heading towards Vati.
While the dozens of trained and civilian firefighters assembled at Vati’s Pelecanos Taverna remained vigilant to each new flare-up, there was hope that the fires could finally be coming to an end.
“Today is the first day we can smile,” one firefighter said, as he rested at the tavern between journeys.
World is entering ‘era of global boiling’, UN warns
The warning lights have been on for weeks but now it is official: July 2023 is set to be the hottest month on record – and possibly in 120,000 years.
The new global mean temperature – the overall reading if you could stick a thermometer at every location on Earth – was confirmed by scientists at the European Copernicus Climate Change Service and World Meteorological Organisation.
Copernicus discovered that up to 23 July, Earth’s temperature averaged 16.95C, giving scientists enough data to declare a record before the month ends.
“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on the findings.
“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”
Louise Boyle reports.
World entering ‘era of global boiling’, UN warns as July is hottest month on record
Scientists are under no illusion about the dangers of new record-breaking levels of extreme heat. They also know who is responsible. Senior Climate Correspondent Louise Boyle reports
Climate crisis ‘not an excuse’ for wildfire damage, says Greek PM
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country needed to take more steps to combat the effects of the climate crisis as wildfires in the central part of the country flared up, forcing more evacuations.
The blazes across the country, which have been stoked by strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40C, killed two more people in central Greece on Wednesday, taking the death toll to five.
“The climate crisis may be a reality, but it cannot be an excuse,” the prime minister said yesterday.
He added: “Our country ought to take more steps ... to be ready to mitigate, as much as possible, the effects of a reality that we are already starting to feel, and that could have dramatic effects on many different aspects of our economic and social life.”
