Nine countries across Europe are battling wildfires as high temperatures and winds create a perfect storm across the southern part of the continent.

Rhodes and Corfu are bracing for at least another 48 hours of wildfire hell, while firefighters work to contain blazes in Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France and Spain.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday after evacuations near Lisbon and in Gran Canaria.

The Greek prime minister warned on Tuesday of tough days ahead, with conditions possibly improving after Thursday.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis told ministers: “All of us are standing guard. In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean, which is a climate change hot spot, there is no magical defence mechanism.”

The Greek fire brigade has already been battling more than 500 fires for almost two weeks, while the temperatures in the new heatwave are set to exceed 44C in some areas of Greece.

A blaze in Rhodes prompted “the biggest evacuation” in Greek history, with more than 20,000 people forced to flee homes and hotels over the weekend, while around 2,500 people have already been evacuated from Corfu, which has been enduring dozens of blazes.