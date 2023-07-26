Greece fires – live: Spain, Portugal and Italy battle wildfires as Europe faces ‘perfect storm’
Heatwave temperatures set to peak across Europe today, exceeding 44C in Greece
Plane fighting wildfires in Evia crashes
Nine countries across Europe are battling wildfires as high temperatures and winds create a perfect storm across the southern part of the continent.
Rhodes and Corfu are bracing for at least another 48 hours of wildfire hell, while firefighters work to contain blazes in Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France and Spain.
Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday after evacuations near Lisbon and in Gran Canaria.
The Greek prime minister warned on Tuesday of tough days ahead, with conditions possibly improving after Thursday.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis told ministers: “All of us are standing guard. In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean, which is a climate change hot spot, there is no magical defence mechanism.”
The Greek fire brigade has already been battling more than 500 fires for almost two weeks, while the temperatures in the new heatwave are set to exceed 44C in some areas of Greece.
A blaze in Rhodes prompted “the biggest evacuation” in Greek history, with more than 20,000 people forced to flee homes and hotels over the weekend, while around 2,500 people have already been evacuated from Corfu, which has been enduring dozens of blazes.
At least 48 hours more of wildfire hell, Greek PM warns
The Greek Prime Minister has warned of at least 48 hours more of wildfire hell throughout the country, as temperatures are set to hit their peak on Wednesday.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis told ministers on Tuesday the next few days would be difficult but that conditions could possibly improve after Thursday.
"All of us are standing guard," he said. "In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism."
The high temperatures in Greece are set to rise through Wednesday to exceed 44C in some areas, with Rhodes and Corfu experiencing some of the worst of the extreme weather.
Holidays to Rhodes on sale at halfprice
Exclusive: A week’s package holiday to Rhodes is being offered for sale for around half the normal summer levels on the wildfire-hit Greek island, writes Simon Calder:
Summer holidays to fire-hit Rhodes on sale for just £295
Exclusive: Tui is selling a week’s holiday for a family of four, departing on Saturday, for under £300 per person
Fire in Portuguese holiday destination ‘under control'
A wildfire that began on Tuesday afternoon in the popular Portuguese holiday destination of Cascais, near the capital of Lisbon, is now under control but firefighters will remain on the ground.
Civil protection commander Elisio Oliveira said the blaze no longer posed a risk to the population but urged people to avoid the area.
More than 600 firefighters and water-bombing planes battled the blaze, which was complicated by strong winds.
Around 90 people were evacuated as a precaution, but no houses were damaged and no major injuries have been reported.
Croatian firefighters endure ‘long night’ to contain fires
Firefighters in near Dubrovnik worked overnight to ensure that a burning wildfire was contained, amid concerns it would reach houses.
Several kilometers away from the famous walled town of Dubrovnik, in the country’s south along the Adriatic Sea coast, water-dropping planes and more than 100 firefighters battled the blaze.
The medieval stone city is a protected heritage site and Croatia’s best-known tourism destination.
“It’s been a long night but we managed to stave off the part (of the fire) that is important because of the houses,” firefighting unit commander Stjepan Simovic said. “We must be careful because the wind has started to pick up and the fire can grow again.”
UK ambassador to visit Rhodes
The UK’s ambassador to Greece is due to visit Rhodes today as firefighters continue to battle wildfires that have caused thousands to be evacuated.
Ambassador Matthew Lodge will meet with Greek officials including the deputy prime minister Ioannis Bratakos, Rhodes mayor Andonis Cambourakis and south Aegean governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos.
Sky News reports that Mr Lodge is due to discuss “the current status of the wildfires” and the “progress in relocating Brits to hotels or returning to the UK”.
Nine countries burn across Europe and North Africa
Wildfires are burning in at least nine countries across southern Europe and North Africa, with thousands of firefighters working to contain the blazes.
At least seven people have been killed in Italy as it battled both extreme heat and violent storms. In the north, Milan residents reported torrential rain and hail with a 16-year-old girl killed after a tree fell on her tent. Meanwhile in the south, the heatwave reached 47.6C with three people found dead in Sicily.
In Greece, authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 from homes and resorts in Rhodes, while 2,500 have been evacuated in Corfu. Two pilots died when their plane crashed into the hillside in Evia, while the Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was “at wire” with fire.
Nearly 100 firefighters have worked to contain a wildfire close to Nice airport in France, while 300 firefighters battled fires near the city of Arles.
Local media reported that winds were so strong in Croatia that firefighting aircraft could not take off, while wildfires have been reported in the south of the country.
Fires in Spain continue to pose a problem following two weeks of extreme hear, with a blaze in Gran Canaria reaching just metres from an air traffic antannae and prompting the evacuation of hundreds.
Wind has also caused issues in Portugal as firefighters tackle a large blaze near the tourist hotspot of Cascais, with water-bombing planes used to reduce the spread.
Meanwhile in North Africa, at least 34 people have been killed in Algeria, with fires burning in a total of 15 provinces and 1,500 people evacuated from their homes. Among those killed were 10 soldiers who became trapped by flames.
Strong winds have resulted in fires spreading to neighbouring Tunisia, with two border crossings closed in an attempt to contain the blaze.
Locals fear Rhodes fires storing up problems in months to come
The fires ravaging Rhodes are also storing up problems for locals in the months ahead, residents fear.
Speaking to The Independent in the town of Arhangelo, a local doctor in his 50s named Renos warned that the first large rainfall could bring a deluge of debris to the affected villages.
Even once the fires have been tamed in Rhodes, volunteers will need to work for at least a week to ensure the embers of the decimated forests do not reignite, he said.
Praising the strength of the civilians toiling at the fire front through the night after working in hotels and other jobs during the day, he said: “I think they deserve an Olympic gold medal.”
Former Greek defence minister calls for help from Russia to fight fires
A former Greek defence minister has urged the Greek government to seek help from Russia to fight the devastating wildfires.
Panos Kamennos claims it is impossible to cope with the fires without the support of the Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft.
“Without Beriev, nothing happens. Let’s bow out heads and ask for help now. We will be given...” he said in a social media post.
Laura Sharman reports:
Former Greek defence minister calls for help from Russia to fight fires
Panos Kamennos says without the support of the Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft, it is impossible to cope with the devastating wildfires
Popular tourist site remains closed
Temperatures in Greece have resulted in one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations closing for the afternoon, in a bid to protect visitors from the extreme heatwave.
With the heat expected to exceed 45C today, the Greek government said the Acropolis in Athens would be shut from 11am.
The historical landmark was forced to close last week as the stifling heat raised concerns around safety, with one woman attended to by paramedics after feeling faint.
Wildfires continue to rage across the country, with a blaze in Rhodes prompting the “biggest evacuation” in Greek history as 20,000 people were forced to leave their homes and hotels.
‘You feel like the fire is a beast’
The area surrounding the villages of Gennadi and Vati have become hotspots for the fires ravaging Rhodes in recent days.
Speaking to The Independent in the town of Arhangelo, where hundreds of young volunteers have travelled from to fight the fires, a 41-year-old software designer named Stefanos Pardalos described his trip to the fire front.
“I went at 11 o’clock at night, I helped a little bit, but you can’t do anything. You feel like [the fire is] a beast, honestly. It’s the first time in my life I’ve seen something [like that].
“Imagine airplanes can’t do [much],” he said, comparing this to the difficulty facing volunteers on the ground, some of whom he said were loading pickups with water systems from their houses to combat the fires.
