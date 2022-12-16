Children among 10 killed in fire at seven-storey apartment block near Lyon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 10 people have been killed in a fire at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin near the French city of Lyon, the local government said.

The death toll includes five children, officials said, and around 180 firefighters are at the scene of the blaze.

A security cordon has been set up around the site of the fire, local officials for the Lyon and Rhone region said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Officials said the fire tore through the seven-storey building in the early hours of Friday morning.

Another 14 people have been injured in the blaze, including two firefighters, according to global security risk and management firm Crisis24, which said the fire started around 3am CEST.

Authorities are diverting the buses from the area, it said, adding that transport and business disruptions are expected to impact the area throughout the day as officials look to rescue people and investigate the cause of the fire.

The French interior minister has said the administration will investigate the fire incident.

The fire has now been extinguished, the minister Gerald Darmanin said and added that he was heading to the site.

“We do not know the cause of the fire... there are several scenarios and a probe will be opened,” the minister said. He added that he was in touch with president Emmanuel Macron over the fire incident.

