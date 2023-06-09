✕ Close Child injured in French knife attack is British national, says James Cleverly

Emmanuel Macron has met with the family of a British girl among four very young children stabbed in an “unfathomable” knife attack at a lakeside playpark, and a man who intervened dubbed “the backpack hero”.

The French president visited rescuers and first responders in Annecy on Thursday, after stopping at Grenoble hospital, where three of the children were taken after Thursday’s attack in Annecy.

Two pensioners were also injured, including one who was stabbed six times and shot accidentally by police, as footage and eyewitness testimonies showed several people, including the “backpack hero”, bravely attempting to intercept the knifeman as he attacked infants in their pushchairs.

A suspect has been arrested and identified as a 31-year-old Syrian refugee, who authorities say had been refused asylum in France days earlier. The attacker is reported to have invoked Jesus Christ during the rampage, which prosecutors have said does not appear to be terrorism-related.

Well-wishers continued to visit the park on Friday morning to lay flowers and other tributes for those injured in the attack. The children are between 22 months and three years old.