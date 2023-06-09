France stabbing – latest: Macron meets ‘hero’ who grappled with attacker and family of injured British girl
French president also meets with family of injured young British girl at hospital
Child injured in French knife attack is British national, says James Cleverly
Emmanuel Macron has met with the family of a British girl among four very young children stabbed in an “unfathomable” knife attack at a lakeside playpark, and a man who intervened dubbed “the backpack hero”.
The French president visited rescuers and first responders in Annecy on Thursday, after stopping at Grenoble hospital, where three of the children were taken after Thursday’s attack in Annecy.
Two pensioners were also injured, including one who was stabbed six times and shot accidentally by police, as footage and eyewitness testimonies showed several people, including the “backpack hero”, bravely attempting to intercept the knifeman as he attacked infants in their pushchairs.
A suspect has been arrested and identified as a 31-year-old Syrian refugee, who authorities say had been refused asylum in France days earlier. The attacker is reported to have invoked Jesus Christ during the rampage, which prosecutors have said does not appear to be terrorism-related.
Well-wishers continued to visit the park on Friday morning to lay flowers and other tributes for those injured in the attack. The children are between 22 months and three years old.
Father of ‘backpack hero’ says son was ‘very courageous'
Henri’s father, François, has said that he believes his son’s dogged pursuit helped dissuade the attacker from stabbing more victims before police wrestled him to the ground.
“He took a lot of risks – when he wasn’t armed, with just his backpacks,” he told The Associated Press. “He didn’t stop running after him for many minutes, to stop him from coming back and massacring the kids even more. I think he prevented carnage by scaring him off. Really very courageous.”
François asked that their last name not be published, expressing concerns about their family being thrust suddenly and inadvertently into the public eye at a time of shock and outrage in France provoked by the viciousness of Thursday’s attack and the helplessness of its young victims.
‘You have my gratitude and admiration’: Macron praises rescuers
Emmanuel Macron has praised those who intervened in yesterday’s attack, as he met with rescuers and first responders in Annecy.
“I wanted to thank you on behalf of the nation for what you did ... Now is time for you to think about yourselves, especially those who intervened first,” the French president said. “Some [psychological] wounds will have to be healed so they don’t reopen later.”
He added : “I am proud of what was done by our fellow citizens who simply happened to be there. I am proud of the role you took on ... By just doing your duty, you did so much more than that.”
“You showed the face of a France that saves, that intervenes, that heals,” he concluded. “You have my gratitude and my admiration.”
Macron meets ‘backpack hero’ in Annecy
Emmanuel Macron has met with the “backpack hero” who appeared to chase off the knife attacker at the lakeside park in Annecy.
The French president arrived at a local police headquarters close to the park at around 3pm with his wife Brigitte.
He then shook hands with Henri, 24, who intervened during the incident.
Dozens of police officers were present as he arrived at the building, just a short walk away from the incident.
Full report: France ‘absolutely shaken’ by attack, says prime minister
The suspected knifeman has no criminal or psychiatric record and appears to have acted alone, French prime minister Elisabeth Borne has said.
“We are talking here about infants, very young infants who have been very seriously injured,” she told a press conference, according to a translation.
“We are absolutely shaken by all this and we are standing firm by the people of Annecy.”
British girl injured in Annecy stabbing was on holiday at time of attack
The knifeman attacked four children – aged between 22 months and three years – and two adults at a lakeside park on Thursday.
Macron meets family of British girl injured in attack
Emmanuel Macron has met the family of the three-year-old British girl hospitalised in Grenoble after Thursday’s knife attack.
Three of the young children attacked in Annecy – including the British toddler – were taken to the hospital in Grenoble, the first stop of the French president’s visit to the region today, while the other young victim was taken to Geneva.
Watch: Suspect ‘tried to attack me’, recalls ‘backpack hero’
The man hailed as the “backpack hero”, who intervened to try and fend off the attacker with his luggage, has told BFM TV that, “at times like that, you do whatever you can with whatever you've got”.
“Many other people intervened in whatever way they could – I saw a park employee try to hit the attacker with his big plastic spade,” said the 24-year-old, adding: “I acted like any French person would.
“If there is any lesson to be learned from my experience, it's that anything is possible if you stop being passive in the face of attacks of this kind.”
‘Hero’ pilgrim says attacker’s actions ‘profoundly un-Christian’
The Catholic pilgrim dubbed the “backpack hero” who intervened during yesterday’s attack has dubbed the knifeman’s actions “profoundly un-Christian”, after eyewitnesses said the attacker invoked Jesus Christ during his rampage.
Asked about the suggestion that attacker may have been Christian, the 24-year-old named only as Henri said: “It is profoundly un-Christian to attack the vulnerable. The entire Christian civilisation on which our country is built is a knightly message to defend widows and orphans.
“I think that, on the contrary, something very bad inhabited him.”
Henri – who is set to meet president Emmanuel Macron later today – said he had to revisit the gruesome details of the attack during a three-hour statement to police on Thursday.
“I now have all these horrible images in my head. I need to try and turn that into something positive,” he said.
He would continue his months-long walking tour of France’s cathedrals and hoped to show social media followers “how the beauty of the cathedrals can nourish us and help us do the right thing”, he said, telling BFM TV: “Because of these events, I will be able to reach more people. I thank heaven.”
Tearful British mother says ‘pirate playground’ was ‘a local treasure’
A British mother of two living in Annecy was in tears as she said her son had asked to visit the lakeside park on the day of the attack.
Katie Jackson, 39, moved to the area in south-east France from London three years ago with her husband and sons Rudy, five, and nine-month-old Vinnie.
Speaking at the park, Ms Jackson said: “Yesterday we were inundated with phone calls from friends and relatives at home in the UK, and everybody was asking if we were safe. I know there was a British girl and they were here on holiday, and my heart just breaks for them.
“Locally we call this the ‘pirate playground’, because it has a pirate ship in it; it’s a place that our kids know and love. It was my son’s fifth birthday yesterday and he had mentioned he would be interested in going to the pirate place, but he was at school.
“It’s a local treasure, that’s why it’s so shocking. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t visited the pirate playground.”
‘Agitated’ suspect’s police custody extended
Police have extended the custody of the suspect held over the knife attack in Annecy yesterday, local prosecutors have said.
Local broadcaster BFM TV quoted a source close to the investigation as saying the suspect was “very agitated”, had made incoherent remarks and rolled on the ground several times, but that his condition was considered compatible with police custody.
‘You are an angel’: France hails ‘backpack hero’
The young pilgrim who attempted to stop the knifeman’s attack on Thursday is being hailed across the country as “the backpack hero”, with some people calling for him to be awarded France’s highest order of merit, the Legion of Honour.
Named only as Henri, the 24-year-old philosophy student came face-to-face with the attacker while making a months-long walking pilgrimage of France’s cathedrals.
“All I know is I was not there by chance,” he told the CNews television network. “It was unthinkable to do nothing ... I followed my instincts and did what I could to protect the weak.”
