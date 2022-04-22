French election 2022 – live: Polls put Macron ahead of Le Pen after presidential debate
Candidates speak to the crowds in final campaign push
Emmanuel Macron maintains a 12 point poll lead over Marine Le Pen, the far-right challenger in the French presidential election, after a heated television debate on Wednesday night.
As the election campaign entered its final days both candidates returned to the campaign trail to drum up what support they could before the vote on Sunday.
Mr Macron, the cosmopolitan, visited the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, was in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France.
In Saint Denis, the president warned the diverse crowd against his opponent, saying: “We must not get used to the rise of far-right ideas”.
Ms Le Pen, at a rally in the city of Arras, accused Mr Macron of “unlimited arrogance” in both Wednesday’s debate and the five years of his presidency.
She said he was soft on immigration and security and called his economic record “catastrophic”.
Leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal backed Mr Macron on Thursday, urging the French people not to vote for the nationalist alternative.
When will the French election results be announced?
France’s electorate goes to the polls on Sunday 24 April to decide who will be the next president (Joe Sommerlad writes).
An exit poll is expected to be published at 7pm GMT on Sunday with the official final results announced the following day.
Mr Macron secured 27.8 per cent of the vote 11 days ago to Ms Le Pen’s 23.1 per cent and is currently leading in opinion polls by as much as 56 per cent to 44 per cent, although Sunday’s ballot is expected to prove a close contest nonetheless.
When will the French election results be announced?
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen enter finals days of campaigning ahead of Sunday’s vote
Macron wins TV debate but sounded arrogant, say French voters
French voters believe President Emmanuel Macron was the big winner of the televised political debate with far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, but they also believe he came across as arrogant, according to a poll (Borzhou Daragahi writes).
The survey, conducted by the firm Elabe for France’s BFM television channel and L’Express magazine, indicated that 59 per cent of watchers viewed Mr Macron as the winner of the fiery confrontation with Ms Le Pen, who was seen as the winner by just 39 per cent.
The French leader, according to numerous polls, is expected to win Sunday’s vote with between 52 and 56 per cent of the vote. But Ms Le Pen, who won only a third of votes in a 2017 election match-up against Mr Macron, remains within striking distance, and a surprise victory for the challenger cannot be ruled out.
Among supporters of leftwing first-round presidential contender Jean-Luc Melenchon, 61 per cent saw Mr Macron as the winner of the debate as opposed to 36 per cent who regarded Ms Le Pen as the winner.
Macron wins TV debate but sounded arrogant, say French voters
Fifty-nine per cent of viewers believe the French president came out on top
Macron retains poll lead after TV debate
Emmanuel Macron remained ahead of his opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential race after a heated television debate on Wednesday, a poll showed.
The incumbent was seen as winning re-election with an unchanged 56 per cent of the vote, according to a survey by OpinionWay/Kea Partners conducted between 20-21 April.
But uncertainty about the final result remained high as the poll also projected a 72 per cent voter turnout – which would be the lowest since 1969.
Viewers of the only debate between the two final candidates deemed Mr Macron prone to bouts of arrogance but also found him more convincing and fit to be president, a separate Elabe poll for BFM TV showed.
Ms Le Pen, who focused on expressing empathy with people she said had “suffered” since Mr Macron beat her in 2017, was judged slightly more in tune with voters’ concerns but her far-right views were still considered much more worrying, the poll showed.
Even if Macron wins the election, Le Pen has won the ideological war
From Mary Dejevsky:
Twenty years ago, all of France – or so it seemed to non-National Front voters – was shocked to the core when Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie, reached the run-off against Jacques Chirac, after relegating the Socialist Party candidate Lionel Jospin to third place. There was no debate that year, 2002, because Chirac refused to sit at the same table as the National Front, called for unity against what he regarded as the threat from the far-right, and ended up winning a landslide. That was then.
The response, when Marine Le Pen reached the run-off five years ago, was calmer, but still more than tinged with alarm. This year, even the hint of alarm has almost vanished. Le Pen’s main rival for the run-off slot was not the Gaullist candidate, but Jean-Luc Melenchon of the hard-left, and it is his votes that are in contention in the last days of this campaign.
The change may be explained in part by Marine Le Pen’s – largely superficial – makeover. But it also reflects how far the erstwhile National Front has become a “normal” strand of French politics. And nowhere was this normality more evident than in what was perhaps the most compelling part of the debate: on Islam and women in France wearing the headscarf, which Le Pen wants to discourage, if not ban.
Read Mary’s full piece here:
Even if Macron wins the election, Le Pen has won the ideological war | Mary Dejevsky
Macron convincingly won the debate – but, worryingly, Le Pen now seems to be part of the French mainstream, writes Mary Dejevsky
‘Nothing is final,’ Macron tells voters in Saint Denis
Despite keeping a solid poll lead of 12 points, Emmanuel Macron said he is taking nothing for granted as he addressed a crowd in a working class Paris suburb.
“Nothing is final until the last minute,” he told a crowd in Saint Denis. He said he chose to make one of his last campaign stops in a place that “is facing many difficulties” in the poorest region of mainland France, the Seine-Saint-Denis, where many residents are immigrants or have immigrant roots.
Warning against his opponent Marine Le Pen, who he is facing for the second time running in a head-to-head presidential election, Mr Macron said: “We must not get used to the rise of far-right ideas”.
Vote for Macron — even if you don’t like him — or face what we faced with Trump | Independent Voices
From Clemence Michallon:
The Trump years were spent, for a lot of Americans and people living in America, in survival mode. They had to be experienced one day at a time. There was exhausting anger and complete bewilderment. I held my breath for four years.
But when those years ended with the election of Joe Biden in 2020, it wasn’t like we all got to breathe easy again. What I didn’t realize at the time (because I was busy holding my breath for four years) was how the Trump years would extend beyond his four years in office. When a far-right candidate is elected, their impact doesn’t stop where their presidency ends. It changes the course of history. It changes the fabric of a country.
Read Clemence’s full piece here:
Vote for Macron, even if you don’t like him, or face what we faced with Trump
Yes, it’s a terrible feeling to be put in the position, yet again, of having to choose between two candidates you dislike. As a French voter, I feel your pain. But I also lived through the Trump years, and I’m here to give you a reality check
Macron is a ‘dunce’, says Le Pen
Marine Le Pen had no shortage of insults for her opponent Emmanuel Macron in her last major rally of the French presidential election campaign.
In an hourlong speech in the northern city of Arras, the far-right candidate said Mr Macron called the incumbent president a “dunce” whose only goal in power was to stay in power.
She said Mr Macron is “nonchalant”, “condescending” and “arrogant”.
On that last point, Ms Le Pen may find support even from those who do not intend to vote for her, as 50 per cent of people who watched last night’s election debate thought Mr Macron came across as arrogant.
The same poll, however, found that 50 per cent of viewers think Ms Le Pen is scary.
Le Pen holds rally in Arras
Marine Le Pen is addressing a rally in Arras, a city in Hauts-de-France, the northernmost region of France.
The far-right challenger in the presidential campaign was firmly backed by the industrial stronghold in the first round of polling, taking one-third of votes in a crowded contest. Her rival, the incumbent President Macron, took one-quarter.
Le Pen seeks to win the working class vote with pledges to cut the cost of living and put French nationals first.
On the campaign trail: Macron fights for votes in Saint Denis
Emmanuel Macron headed to Saint Denis today as the presidential race entered its final days.
His destination is emblematic of Paris’s troubled suburbs and reflects his efforts to capture left wing voters who backed Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round.
Saint Denis is also a very multicultural, inner-city location fitting for the cosmopolitan president.
When will the French election results be announced?
France’s electorate goes to the polls on Sunday 24 April to decide who will be the next president (Joe Sommerlad writes).
An exit poll is expected to be published at 7pm GMT on Sunday with the official final results announced the following day.
Mr Macron secured 27.8 per cent of the vote 11 days ago to Ms Le Pen’s 23.1 per cent and is currently leading in opinion polls by as much as 56 per cent to 44 per cent, although Sunday’s ballot is expected to prove a close contest nonetheless.
When will the French election results be announced?
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen enter finals days of campaigning ahead of Sunday’s vote
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies