Emmanuel Macron maintains a 12 point poll lead over Marine Le Pen, the far-right challenger in the French presidential election, after a heated television debate on Wednesday night.

As the election campaign entered its final days both candidates returned to the campaign trail to drum up what support they could before the vote on Sunday.

Mr Macron, the cosmopolitan, visited the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, was in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France.

In Saint Denis, the president warned the diverse crowd against his opponent, saying: “We must not get used to the rise of far-right ideas”.

Ms Le Pen, at a rally in the city of Arras, accused Mr Macron of “unlimited arrogance” in both Wednesday’s debate and the five years of his presidency.

She said he was soft on immigration and security and called his economic record “catastrophic”.

Leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal backed Mr Macron on Thursday, urging the French people not to vote for the nationalist alternative.