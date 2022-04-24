President Emmanuel Macron was projected to become the first French leader to win re-election in 20 years, after an exit poll predicted he had comfortably defeated rival Marine Le Pen.

An Ipsos poll gave Mr Macron 58.2 per cent of the vote and Marine Le Pen just 41.8 per cent, a decisive victory despite doubts about his handling of the economy and ability to connect with voters, and despite a lower-than-usual turnout.

Other polls by four major research firms, Mr Macron won with at least 55 per cent of the vote, compared to at most 45 per cent for Ms Le Pen.

An official in the Macron camp told The Independent, those numbers do not fully take into account tallies in the big cities, where he performed best,

A surge in the weeks before the first of the elections by Ms Le Pen, who inherited her father’s 50-year-old far-right political movement, had spooked European Union leaders, who issued ringing endorsements for the incumbent.

Macron, a centrist who oversaw the country during the coronavirus pandemic and is a key player in the ongoing international effort to challenge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was propelled to power by voters like 56-year old Isabelle Mayneris.

The Paris estate agent and consultant said she voted for Mr Macron because he has been doing a relatively good job for France.

“I like what he did for young people,” she said, after casting her ballot in central Paris. “No one talks about unemployment any more because he has created so many jobs. Everyone says he’s arrogant. I say he’s intelligent.”

Speaking immedately after the projections were announced on Sunday evening, Ms Le Pen thanked “millions of our citizens have voted for national camp and change”.

She added that she would “carry on my engagement for France and the French”.