Exit polls put SPD and ruling CDU neck-and-neck in German elections

The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote on a par with the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD), the infratest poll for broadcaster ARD showed

Erik Kirschbaum
in Berlin
Sunday 26 September 2021 17:30
<p>Supporters of the SPD react to the first results of the federal election in front of the Willy Brandt House, Berlin</p>

Germany’s CDU/CSU conservatives looks set for a tie with its Social Democrat rivals in Sunday’s federal election, according to an early exit poll.

The CDU/CSU bloc won 25% of the vote putting it level with the SPD party in an infratest poll for broadcaster ARD.

Other exit polls put the SPD marginally ahead.

